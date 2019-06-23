Credit the state Assembly for a couple of tiny steps in the right direction toward combating drunken driving.
We just wish the Legislature would move faster on bigger and broader solutions.
The Assembly last week adopted a pair of bipartisan bills that, in small ways, should help get the attention of more drunken drivers so they stop their reckless behavior. The Senate should quickly concur and send the proposals to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk.
Assembly Bill 15 would require first-time drunken drivers to appear in court, forcing them to stand accountable in public for their actions. Currently, a first offense for operating while intoxicated isn’t even a misdemeanor crime in Wisconsin. It’s akin to an expensive traffic ticket. And the guilty party can skip his or her court proceedings by sending a lawyer or mailing in a fine.
By letting offenders blow off responsibility for driving drunk and risking innocent people’s lives, the state is increasing the chance drunken drivers will repeat their mistakes.
OUR VIEW: Careening down a road while drunk is at least as serious as shoplifting
Another proposal approved by the Assembly and sent to the Senate would require at least five years in prison for committing homicide while driving drunk. Under Assembly Bill 17, a judge could deliver a more lenient sentence only if the judge explained in writing why five years was too severe and not in the best interest of the community or public safety.
Unfortunately, top Republican leaders in both houses — Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester — are resisting another sensible bill, AB 18, that would make a first offense for OWI a misdemeanor crime. The proposal, championed by Rep. Jim Ott, R-Mequon, and Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, would bring Wisconsin in line with the rest of the nation, and give hundreds of thousands of drivers more reason not to risk getting behind the wheel after drinking lots of alcohol.
AB 18 appears stalled. The public should contact and insist their representatives move it forward.
Even if it were approved, first-time offenders would be given a second chance. If they did not re-offend within five years, they could remove the criminal conviction from their record.
Critics of AB 18 claim chronic offenders who drive drunk over and over again are the real problem, and it’s true serial drunken drivers must be stopped. But first-time offenders, because so many of them are on our roads, cause more than half of Wisconsin’s drunken-driving deaths, according to the state Department of Transportation.
More than 20,000 people are convicted for drunken driving each year in Wisconsin. Nearly 3,000 people are injured in alcohol-related crashes, and close to 200 people lose their lives.
Along with tougher laws, Wisconsin must require and provide easy and affordable access to treatment programs for alcohol abusers. Better and more scientific testing of repeat offenders would help ensure they don’t drink. Ride programs can get people home safely without driving.
Wisconsin ranks as one of the worst states for binge drinking and drunken driving in the nation. The Legislature has dawdled for too long on solutions. It should quickly send AB 15, 17 and 18 to the governor’s desk for his signature.