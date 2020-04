Partisan rancor masks real progress against coronavirus in Wisconsin

The public, to its credit, appears to be following social distancing guidelines, which recommend staying 6 feet apart in public and driving only for groceries, medicine or work. Good job and keep it up, Wisconsin. A Wisconsin Policy Forum report last week showed traffic monitored at 61 locations on highways across Wisconsin decreased more than 40% from March to April, representing 1 million fewer vehicles.

An estimated 1,500 protesters rallied against the governor’s stay-at-home order at the state Capitol on Friday, drawing lots of attention. Yet some wore masks or bandannas over their faces, and stayed a safe distance apart. So even they recognize a health risk, and that we can’t return to normal tomorrow. The protesters also were peaceful, and Gov. Evers wisely respected their free speech rights.