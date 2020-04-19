Pandemic has silver lining for learning

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Our State Journal editorial board just started meeting and podcasting on Zoom, rather than relying on clumsy conference calls.

It’s a new world, and we all need to be open and flexible so distance technology can benefit and improve what we do.

Many Madison schools already were using Google Classroom to submit homework and do projects. But the district had to dramatically expand its online offerings to more than 25,000 students in a matter of weeks. It wasn’t always smooth. Some students and staff have struggled to engage. Some families don’t have fast or any internet. The digital divide could exacerbate achievement gaps.

But classes are proceeding — with many of us impressed by what’s been possible, and how quickly our children can adapt and advance.

UW-Madison, which already incorporated technology into traditional classrooms, converted thousands of courses to online-only in just a week.