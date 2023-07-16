Excitement for a pedestrian mall on State Street continues to grow, now that buses are gone from the bottom half of the street, and as city officials move closer to testing the idea later this summer.

Congratulations to Downtown residents, business owners and City Council members for finding ways to say “yes” to pursuing this half-century dream, rather than looking for excuses to say “no.”

Ald. Juliana Bennett, who represents part of lower State Street and Downtown, said Friday she will introduce a resolution to the City Council on July 25 seeking a test run for a pedestrian mall in the 400 to 600 blocks, which no longer have buses and haven’t allowed most vehicle traffic for decades. She’s still finalizing and getting feedback on specifics, which she says she’ll unveil soon. We appreciate her leadership on the issue, and look forward to seeing her plan.

For now, this much is clear: Allowing people to formally take over the street — including for fun activities and events — will enliven the city’s core, which still has too many empty storefronts following the pandemic and changes to retail shopping.

The city’s new bus routes, which include faster and snazzier buses running up and down the top half of State Street, no longer utilize the three lower blocks, opening this opportunity. With little more than an occasional delivery or police vehicle rolling down the bottom half of State Street, pedestrians have already taken over much of the street, if only informally.

It’s time to formalize and enhance the experience for the public.

Eventually, the curbs on the lower half — if not all — of State Street should be removed, creating more space for trees, sidewalk cafes, winding paths, live music and art. State Street should become a grand promenade and urban park to engage all of our community as well as visitors, similar to Pearl Street in Boulder, Colorado. Some businesses on State Street understandably have concerns about deliveries, and fire trucks need to respond quickly in emergencies.

Allowing deliveries in the morning makes the most sense to us. And the fire inspector is open to creative ideas for eventually redesigning the street so that a path for fire trucks can be efficient yet inconspicuous.

This summer is a great time to try out, even on a limited basis, cordoning off the lower half of State Street, including for live music, small business kiosks, dining and more. The results could hint at what’s possible and inspire a creative and bigger vision for the future.

“I think overall people are excited about the idea of finally making part of State Street a pedestrian mall,” said Elias Tsarovsky, president of the Campus Area Neighborhood Association. “You can see the potential with recent crowds of people coming out to enjoy the Downtown Night Market hosted by the Central Business Improvement District that a pedestrian mall can be feasible. We will do everything we can do to help out and make it successful.”

That’s the right attitude.

This summer should mark the beginning of State Street’s next chapter. Let the people have more space to walk, eat, explore, engage and have fun in the heart of Madison.