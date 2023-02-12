A plaque at the entrance to Bascom Hall on the UW-Madison campus has greeted students for more than a century with an emphatic mission:

“Whatever may be the limitations which trammel inquiry elsewhere,” it reads, “we believe that the great state University of Wisconsin should ever encourage that continual and fearless sifting and winnowing by which alone the truth can be found.”

To its credit, the University of Wisconsin System just tested and defended that vision by asking its students to speak about speech. It conducted a survey of more than 10,000 students across 13 campuses on their attitudes toward the First Amendment, civil dialog, classroom discussions and more.

The results were troubling in some ways and reassuring in others. But they were definitely worth collecting in these polarizing times, when social media bubbles separate many people into closed-minded tribes. If our college campuses can’t foster a robust exchange of ideas among our brightest young people, they won’t produce the innovation and creativity our society and democracy need to flourish.

More than half of the students who responded to the survey said they think UW campuses should disinvite speakers if some students find their message offensive. That suggests the potential to chill lively and important discussions.

The university can have politically neutral standards for who it honors with a podium in the halls of higher learning, and whether student groups can host a provocative voice on campus. But the definition of “offensive” must never devolve into “something I disagree with.”

All UW System campuses must guard against groupthink by challenging students to consider views far beyond comfy agreement. That must include wide latitude on speech about politics, public policy, culture, science and more.

The survey results include some bright spots. Most students in the survey said they feel comfortable talking about controversial issues. Most also credited faculty for doing a good job of facilitating open discussions.

Significantly, 93% agreed that interrupting a speaker with noise is unacceptable, and 97% objected to physically forcing a speaker from a stage.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said UW-Madison must do more to encourage diverse views in class, which is welcome. She told the UW Board of Regents last week about efforts to teach more than 800 instructors “to design and facilitate powerful discussions” on campus. She’s also considering a project that gathers students with divergent views “to talk and listen across difference.”

Mnookin has the tricky job of encouraging lively debate while simultaneously improving the campus experience for students who are underrepresented and feel excluded. Our universities should better reflect our communities.

Yet the plaque on Bascom Hall requires a commitment to free inquiry above all else.

University officials delayed the survey last fall to ease worry by campus critics that the results could become political fodder in the midterm elections. Conservatives have long complained their views are shunned on campus. Yet most of the state’s talented instructors and researchers aren’t concerned with partisan goals. They educate our young people in subjects such as math, botany and computers.

Some conservatives were mad at university officials for delaying the survey. Some liberals wanted to pull the plug and seemed to fear what students might say. But if students don’t think they can speak their minds on campus, that needs attention. The problem won’t go away if ignored.

The survey shows UW schools have some work to do, but they are better for asking these questions.