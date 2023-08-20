Summer is supposed to shine — not smoke — in Wisconsin.

Yet our state is again under an air quality advisory this weekend as Canadian wildfires push a dangerous haze of pollutants into the northern United States. The smoke irritates people’s eyes and makes it harder to breathe.

“Authorities recommend wearing an N95 mask when outside, especially if for an extended time,” the State Journal reported Thursday.

Try enjoying a hike at Devil’s Lake State Park or waterskiing on Lake Monona with an N95 mask strapped to your face. It’s no fun and ruins the magic of summer for a state enjoying its break from frigid winter.

Wildfires, of course, have been around for centuries. The Peshtigo fire of 1871 killed more than 1,000 people and burned millions of acres in northeastern Wisconsin.

But this is different. Rising global temperatures from greenhouse gases that trap heat in the atmosphere are making the weather more erratic and storms more intense.

July was Earth’s hottest month on record, according to NASA. And the last eight years have been the eight hottest, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

The risk from climate change has never been more clear, and the need to cut carbon emissions is urgent. Burning coal and gas releases those emissions, providing greater heat and energy for storms.

A wildfire this month incinerated a city on the island of Maui, destroying more than 2,000 buildings and killing more than 100. Phoenix’s high temperature topped 110 degrees for 31 straight days this summer. It rained more than a foot last month in Vermont, breaking records. The ocean temperature along the Florida coast recently topped 100 degrees, threatening coral and other marine life.

Because of our cold winters, Wisconsin is often cited as a potential “climate haven.” But scientists aren’t sure how a warming planet will affect us here. It’s possible that melting ice on Greenland could collapse an Atlantic Ocean current, plunging Europe into an ice age. That could abruptly hike temperatures in Wisconsin, according to UW-Madison scientists.

Now it’s back again.

Tourism is a $24 billion industry in Wisconsin. People won’t want to travel here if the air makes them cough. Agriculture is a $105 billion industry here. Crops won’t grow if the rain doesn’t fall — or if enormous downfalls wash away topsoil.

Climate change poses enormous risk to our economy and way of life.

The good news is that Wisconsin is heading in the right direction. Our state is lowering its greenhouse gas emissions. Total emissions in Wisconsin peaked in 2005 at about 142 million metric tons and had fallen by 18% to 116 million metric tons by 2020, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

We need to keep going.

Democrats in Washington a year ago wisely approved incentives to speed America’s transition to wind, solar and other clean-energy alternatives. Electric vehicles are more affordable and popular. Home appliances are more efficient.

More Republicans need to embrace the cause or they’ll face the wrath of voters, especially young people who have to live with the consequences. A judge in Montana last week sided with teenagers in a lawsuit demanding state regulators consider the impact on climate change before permitting coal mines and power plants.

The decision shows that progress is possible in the face of increasing natural disasters and political gridlock.

Wisconsin should help lead the way by accelerating its transition to renewable energy. Consumers should use less energy when possible. Voters should demand their leaders in Madison and Washington prioritize policies for a sustainable world.

Wisconsin State Journal editorial board The views expressed in the editorials are shaped by the board, independent of news coverage decisions elsewhere in the newspaper. STAFF MEMBERS KELLY LECKER, Executive editor SCOTT MILFRED, Editorial page editor PHIL HANDS, Editorial cartoonist COMMUNITY MEMBERS JAMES L. HOWARD JENNY PRICE