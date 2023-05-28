Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Madison is pursuing an exciting plan to dramatically remake the Lake Monona waterfront Downtown.

Congratulations to city leaders, civic groups and the Sasaki design firm of Denver, which drafted the winning vision for a reimagined shoreline along John Nolen Drive and Monona Terrace. A key city committee and survey of more than 2,000 people recently endorsed the ambitious proposal over two other options.

The Sasaki design features an elevated Law Park above John Nolen Drive just north of Monona Terrace. The leafy and expanded park will connect Downtown to a boathouse, beach, pier, amphitheater, playground and waterfront restaurant. To the south of Monona Terrace, a pedestrian bridge, improved bike path and scenic overlooks will complement ecological restoration and respect for Ho Chunk tribal history.

Not since Monona Terrace was built a quarter century ago has the city dreamed so big about this space, which is underutilized. It’s hard for pedestrians to get from Downtown to the Lake Monona waterfront now. Part of the shoreline north of Monona Terrace is even wasted on a surface parking lot.

But how will the city pay for such an elaborate proposal, which is estimated to cost between $150 million and $250 million? That’s a challenging question. Yet this much is clear: Every effort should be made to minimize financial impact on taxpayers.

Madison has always been lucky to have incredibly generous philanthropists. We hope a robust private fundraising campaign can help cover a sizeable portion of the expense. Already, the nonprofit Friends of Nolen Waterfront has paid for half of the $75,000 design grants that went to each of the three competing firms, including Sasaki.

Another way to raise money could be private development near the shoreline. Gov. Tony Evers has offered a smart plan to sell three state office buildings next to or within a couple blocks of Monona Terrace. Special tax districts could steer some of the tax revenue from private construction on the sites to waterfront improvements.

When Monona Terrace was built for $67 million by 1997, the state and county contributed to the expense, given the benefit the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired convention center offered all of Wisconsin in tourism and business. Partnerships with local, state and federal governments should be pursued. Already, the federal government is contributing more than $25 million to the reconstruction of the John Nolen causeway, which is related to the lakefront project, though that money won’t pay for the Sasaki plan.

Madison also used its hotel tax to help pay for Monona Terrace. Raising money from tourists could be easily justified again.

Ultimately, a public referendum may be required for the Sasaki plan to break ground. That’s how Monona Terrace finally moved forward after more than a half century of delay.

Yet money alone won’t get the job done. Madison, Dane County and other local governments must continue their hard work of protecting the Yahara chain of lakes from phosphorus pollution, which spawns algae and green, smelly muck. Nobody wants to recreate in that.

Climate change has increased the intensity of rainstorms, which wash phosphorus-laden manure off farm fields and into streams that lead to city lakes. Protecting wetlands and buffering the lakes from downpours is important. So is keeping leaves and other organic material out of city streets and storm sewers. We all play a role in that.

The Sasaki plan will take years to implement and may require changes. But overall, the inspired design deserves strong support — so long as it doesn’t sink taxpayers.