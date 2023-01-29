OUR VIEW: Speed path from prison to paycheck

Wisconsin doesn’t have enough workers.

Wisconsin does have a lot of people in prison, most of whom will eventually get out.

Are you thinking what Sen. Mary Felzkowski is?

The Republican from Irma, about 175 miles north of Madison in Lincoln County, has been leading a bipartisan study group for the last year seeking a quicker path to paychecks for inmates after they’re released from prison. That doesn’t mean going easy on violent criminals or letting the most heinous killers go free. But it does mean improving the odds of success for the many offenders who deserve a second chance.

Speeding their transition to jobs will be good for employers who have positions to fill. Wisconsin was struggling with a workforce shortage long before the pandemic hit, which only made chronic vacancies worse.

It will be good for offenders, who often struggle to find work because of their checkered pasts.

But mostly it will benefit Wisconsin communities and public safety. That’s because landing a job is one of the best ways to stay out of trouble, research suggests.

So far, Felzkowski’s study group — the Legislative Council Study Committee on Increasing Offender Employment Opportunities — has been building momentum toward several promising proposals, including:

Creating a hotline for employers interested in hiring ex-offenders.

Teaching prisoners how to find apartments before they actually need one.

Allowing early release for nonviolent offenders who complete job training.

Protecting landlords from potential legal liability if they rent to ex-inmates.

Requiring the Department of Corrections to create a robust community reentry center.

Success will require a lot more than just good ideas, of course. To have a real impact, it’s going to demand money. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature should commit a significant amount to the cause in the next state budget, which is supposed to be approved by July 1.

So far, the governor has expressed general support for the study group’s efforts, though a cost estimate is pending.

Investing in this noble cause should be easier than usual because the state is sitting on a $7 billion surplus. And unlike so many issues that trigger partisan disputes at the statehouse, the focus of Felzkowski’s study group already has built-in consensus.

Among the Democrats on her committee is Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, who has an impressive track record of bringing people together for tangible results. Stubbs, for example, partnered with former Rep. Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, last year to negotiate and pass a package of bills to improve policing in Wisconsin.

Felzkowski’s study committee, which includes experts in employment and recidivism, is close to finalizing its package of ideas. Then the proposals will be sent to the Joint Legislative Council, which includes the top leaders from both political parties and houses. Those leaders should give the study group’s recommendations the high priority they deserve this spring.

Wisconsin needs more workers, less recidivism and safer communities. Passing the committee’s package will help accomplish all three goals.