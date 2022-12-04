OUR VIEW: Settle the jail question with April vote in Dane County

Dane County officials have had plenty of time to agree on plans for a modern jail that protects public safety while steering inmates to better choices and lives.

The Dane County Board has been talking about doing away with the Alcatraz-like cells at the City-County Building in Downtown Madison for decades. They date back nearly 70 years. And the Public Safety Building, built 30 years ago, lacks sufficient space for medical, mental health and other services to help ensure criminals don’t reoffend.

With county officials at a stubborn impasse, Dane County voters should get to decide this important and longstanding question. The County Board should schedule a public referendum on a new jail for the April 4 ballot. That appears to be the only way to reach consensus on a building plan that will benefit our community as well as struggling offenders and taxpayers.

If the public supports a six-story, 825-bed jail for around $180 million, then the county will be able to finally move forward. County officials should give the public a chance to speak.

And if voters don’t want a modern jail, then officials can shift to a scaled-back version with fewer benefits and less intervention.

The path to finally breaking ground on a new jail has been winding in circles for far too long, and with growing expense. Because Dane County doesn’t have proper facilities for people accused of crimes, it is spending more than $1 million a year to ship inmates to other county jails as far as 200 miles away.

The County Board approved a six-story, 825-bed jail for $166 million back in March. That was a compromise plan between the sheriff, the county executive and the board. It was smaller than the original plan for a seven-story tower with 922 beds. And it is fewer than the more than 1,000 beds the county has today, though parts of the current facilities are crude and counterproductive.

Unfortunately, because of inflation, the cost of the jail approved in March has soared. And the County Board irresponsibly refused to approve an additional $10 million when it had the chance to get this done. As a result, the same jail now costs about $14 million more, bringing the latest estimate to nearly $180 million.

The longer county officials fail to agree, the more taxpayers will have to pay. Doing nothing isn’t an option.

Dane County has gone to great lengths in recent decades to improve its justice system with electronic monitoring, drug and alcohol treatment, mental health care and programs to reintegrate offenders into the community. Dane County is a leader in trying to keep as many people out of jail as possible — without endangering public safety.

But in such a fast-growing county as Dane, with gunplay and murders up in recent years, a modern jail that holds criminals accountable while steering more offenders on better paths is vital to keeping neighborhoods safe.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi vetoed plans for a smaller jail the County Board sent him last month. Parisi contends that restarting planning for a smaller jail could wind up costing at least as much as acting now on the bigger jail that the board previously supported.

Let the voters decide.

The County Board should act at its next meeting to schedule an April 4 referendum. That’s what is needed to avoid further dithering while the price tag for a new, more effective and humane jail continues to climb.