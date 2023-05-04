Sarah Godlewski is understandably looking for something to do. After a failed bid for U.S. Senate last year, she moved from the do-little job of state treasurer to the do-even-less position of secretary of state.

Unlike her predecessor, Doug La Follette, who coasted in the secretary of state’s job for decades, Godlewski wants to get to work and earn a higher profile, perhaps to help her seek higher office again.

We don’t begrudge her ambition. But pretending she has something to do with state elections confuses the public and damages trust in Wisconsin’s voting system, which is already under unfair attack by many conservatives.

Godlewski should knock it off and find a better way to contribute that isn’t redundant or misleading.

Godlewski, a Democrat, drew bipartisan criticism recently for acting like the state’s election administrator when she’s not. Since Gov. Tony Evers appointed her to the job in March (to fill La Follette’s abrupt vacancy just two months into his latest term), Godlewski has repeatedly said she wants to work with municipal clerks to potentially publish ballots, livestream the counting of votes and more.

Godlewski also was scheduled to appear in Chicago on a panel with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to discuss “protecting voters, election integrity and confidence.” Unlike Raffensperger, who actually does oversee election administration in the Peach State, Godlewski has no such duties. The Wisconsin Elections Commission, led by administrator Meagan Wolfe and controlled by a bipartisan board, is in charge of elections here — and rightly so.

Wisconsin wisely removed election duties from its secretary of state’s office in the wake of the Watergate scandal in the 1970s. The smart idea then was to professionalize and depoliticize the important function of overseeing elections in a democracy.

To his credit, Raffensperger famously refused to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020, despite intense pressure from losing candidate and then-President Donald Trump. But what if someone more pliable to Trump’s demand to “find 11,780 votes” had been in Raffensperger’s post?

The predicament shows why no one person should get to decide who wins or which votes count — especially if that person has a stake in the outcome.

The WEC certainly has its flaws. It too often splits 3-3 along partisan lines on controversial decisions, leaving clerks at polling places without clear direction. The former state Government Accountability Board, led by retired judges, was a better model — one that Republicans wrongly dismantled in 2015.

Nonetheless, the bipartisan WEC is far better than having a partisan elected official serve as the referee of elections. Voters would seem to agree. They rejected last fall the GOP candidate for secretary of state, Amy Loudenbeck, who favored returning election powers to the office.

Godlewski’s limited duties are to authenticate some travel and business documents, and to sit on a state board that manages assets for school libraries.

By pretending she is somehow involved with elections, she’s only fueling further doubt about the integrity of Wisconsin’s vote. She needs to stop.