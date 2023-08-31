Will Rudi the pig ever get a city porking pass?

He certainly deserves one, given the joy he's spread to countless passersby on Madison's near West Side.

Rudi, of course, is the Juliana miniature pet pig making headlines this summer. Rudi was doing just swine in the city, delighting children along a bike path that bordered his backyard. Then someone squealed to public health officials.

A longstanding city ordinance aimed at farm animals prohibits pigs within city limits, except for special events such as petting zoos and block parties. The potential fine is $124, which can be levied repeatedly against owners to force compliance.

But Rudi isn't a giant hog rolling in the mud of a farm. Rudi lives in the near West Side home of Paula Niedenthal as a cherished companion.

Niedenthal likes to set out slices of apple, zucchini or cucumber in a bowl near the bike path with instructions for how admirers can feed Niedenthal's gray, spotted friend. Rudi spends some days at Niedenthal's hobby farm in Juneau, about 50 miles northeast of Madison in Dodge County. But Niedenthal says Rudi can't stay there full time, because no one is there to look after him.

Some West Side neighbors may worry about the smell. Pig farms are notoriously stinky, and a full-sized pig can drop a lot of poop. Then again, so can dogs, which are plentiful in Madison. The city also allows chickens, which can squawk loudly and sometimes fly the coop.

Madison is the state's second-largest city, not a barnyard. But are pigs really that much different than dogs if limited in numbers and size?

Ald. Tag Evers, who represents part of the near West Side, though not Rudi's run, is seeking a quick solution. He called on the City Council to do something it rarely does -- move fast. Changing an ordinance doesn't have to take a long time, he said.

That's obvious, yet needed to be said.

This is the city, after all, that took more than a half century to build Monona Terrace. This is a city that still hasn't created a true pedestrian mall on State Street, even though buses are gone from the bottom half. This is a city that has so many committees, commissions and boards -- more than 100 -- that it lost track of how many.

Juliana miniature pigs can live to be 15 years old. But if the council takes as long to amend its pig ordinance as it did to approve helpful body cameras on police officers -- more than a decade, and only on the North Side -- poor Rudi could be long gone before he ever gets a pardon.

The city should be able to pig up the pace. Even Rudi, at a plump 140 pounds, appears to move faster than the wheels of city government.

Evers thinks it's reasonable to make an exception to the pig ban for smaller versions of the species kept as pets. He would require they be neutered, micro-chipped for identification, vaccinated and kept behind a fence or on a leash, according to his blog. He said an ordinance amendment could go to the Board of Health as soon as Sept. 6 and reach the City Council by Sept. 19.

If city officials or the public have health, noise, odor or other reasons for banning pigs, let's hear them. But the City Council should make a decision sooner than later.

Endlessly debating a pig-time issue people care about is hogwash.