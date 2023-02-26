Go ahead and vote “yes” to both of the statewide referendums on your April 4 ballot.

Just don’t expect much to change as a result.

Both questions — whether to allow judges more discretion in setting bail, and whether to require welfare recipients to seek employment — will be on the spring ballot for nakedly political reasons. Republicans who run the state Legislature hope to lure more conservatives to the polls by highlighting controversial-sounding issues.

But the GOP miscalculated. Their wording is so basic and inconsequential that both questions are drawing broad support, including from both candidates for state Supreme Court. That leaves little impact, political or otherwise.

So vote “yes” — even if you have to roll your eyes. Supporting these measures will help the public move past and diffuse these distractions.

One of the ballot questions is a proposed state constitutional amendment, which sounds serious. It will ask voters to allow judges more leeway when setting bail. Assuming the public votes “yes,” judges will explicitly be able to consider the criminal histories and potential risk to public safety of defendants accused of violent crimes.

Technically, judges in Wisconsin can only set cash bail now to ensure defendants appear in court. They aren’t supposed to use cash bail to prevent further crimes.

But the factors that make someone a safety risk often are the same factors that make them a flight risk. So the proposal differs little from current practices.

Moreover, judges already have the power to add conditions to bail to address public safety concerns. Judges in the past have been able to set high bail and stringent conditions on lots of people accused of heinous crimes.

Another tweak the proposed constitutional amendment would make is the deletion of a single word. Instead of defendants being eligible for release if the public is protected from “serious bodily harm,” the standard would be shortened to “serious harm.”

That’s less specific but not much different. And given the flexibility judges already have to weigh in their minds what’s best for society, we don’t expect increases in jail time.

It doesn’t appear that the Republican sponsors do, either. If they did — and if they were fiscally responsible, which they profess to be — they would propose more state money to pay for more jail cells to house more defenders. They haven’t done so.

Their goal appears primarily political, playing off the horrific massacre in 2021 of six people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha by the driver of an SUV. The man was out on just $1,000 bail after being charged with running over the mother of this child.

The low bail was a terrible mistake, something the district attorney in Milwaukee has acknowledged. But it didn’t result from weak standards for judges. It occurred because of a clerical error, according to the DA. The accused man’s risk assessment hadn’t been uploaded to an office management system, which prevented an assistant prosecutor from seeing and considering it before making a bail recommendation.

Even if the DA was lax, the proposed constitutional amendment wouldn’t have changed that.

The second statewide ballot question this spring is only advisory. It asks: “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?”

Of course they should. And that’s why they already have to do so if they want to collect unemployment benefits and food stamps. The question is too cute by half in seeking to manufacture outrage.

Nonetheless, we recommend voting “yes.” Support the merits of the words, even if they’re redundant.