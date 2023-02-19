Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wants to invest in schools.

The Republican-run Legislature yearns for a tax cut.

With state government sitting on a $7 billion surplus, both should be doable.

Just don’t blow it all, state leaders. Don’t return Wisconsin to the bad old days of chronic budget deficits and cuts. Keep the state’s finances solid so it can weather a potential downturn in the economy.

Gov. Tony Evers unveiled a $104 billion state budget last week for the two years beginning July 1. His 1,800-page document is a lot to digest. We look forward to seeing the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau’s sober analysis of his spending plan next month.

For now, here’s what we like, and what deserves bipartisan cooperation:

Evers’ top priority is public education. He’s proposing increases of $2.6 billion for K-12 schools, $306 million for universities and $66 million for technical colleges.

Those are big numbers, but they come with lots of room for negotiation. Republican lawmakers should grant a significant boost, given that schools are losing federal money for pandemic relief.

Taxpayers want more investment in public education. They’ve shown that again and again by approving school referendums across the state, and 63% of respondents in the latest Marquette Law School poll support greater state aid for classrooms.

Republicans should look for agreement, rather than dismissing the governor’s spending package out of hand.

A lifelong educator, the governor wants to improve reading scores with $25 million for literacy coaches. The need seems obvious: Just 37% of third- through eighth-grade students in Wisconsin are proficient or advanced in English and language arts. Republicans should grant the money if the governor agrees to proven strategies for teaching the ABCs.

Another item ripe for cooperation: UW-Madison needs a new College of Engineering building, which the governor has included in his budget request. The $356 million project, partially covered with $150 million in grants and gifts, will allow hundreds of additional students to graduate each year with skills Wisconsin employers are clamoring for.

The governor wants to enhance the earned income tax credit. Republicans have long favored the credit because it rewards low-income families for hard work. Just because a Democratic governor is proposing it doesn’t mean it shouldn’t pass.

Similarly, the governor wants to invest $150 million in affordable workforce housing.

The governor’s budget seeks $290 million for improvements to Milwaukee’s American Family Field. Evers says the money will ensure the Milwaukee Brewers stay in Wisconsin for another two decades.

Given that the state helped the Milwaukee Bucks build a new arena with bipartisan support — and the team subsequently won a championship — improvements for the Brewers seem fair. The team has an enormous impact on Wisconsin’s economy and quality of life, two causes the GOP espouses.

Not everything in the governor’s proposal is inviting. He wants to increase spending by 19% over two years. Though some of that hike is due to one-time expenses, such as the Brewers package, it’s still excessive.

One figure we don’t like from the Republicans is $5 billion. That’s what Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu’s proposal for a flat income tax would cost state government in lost revenue each year, starting in 2026. It would blow a gaping hole in the state’s healthy finances.

By comparison, the governor’s call for a tax cut targeting the middle class appears much more affordable and fair. We also like Evers’ pitch for adding $500 million to the state’s rainy day fund, and $380 million toward transportation debt.

Rather than ignoring the governor’s goals and inviting a slew of vetoes to their own spending plan, top Republicans should negotiate a budget most people in Wisconsin can support.