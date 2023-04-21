The Madison School Board huddled behind closed doors last week to discuss its open government policy.

That’s how bad, if not absurd, the district’s record on transparency has become.

The School Board must do better as it seeks to hire a new district superintendent. Finding a leader strongly committed to letting the public know what’s going on inside the city’s public schools must be a top priority.

The district notified the public recently that its April 10 meeting would be “in person for (School Board) members only“ to discuss the district’s policy on open records requests, which have suffered chronic delays. The district planned to set up a video feed of the meeting for the public to watch remotely, but the connection didn’t work.

Instead of delaying or postponing the meeting until the public could see what the board was doing, the board chose to press forward in secret, violating the spirit if not the letter of Wisconsin’s open meetings law.

A video of the meeting was subsequently posted online. But the troubling incident fits a pattern of poor communication and stubborn resistance to requests for public information that is attracting statewide attention and scorn.

The Madison School District has been sued at least six times in the last 19 months over public records. Most of those cases involve media outlets or members of the public demanding documents the district hadn’t divulged.

But one of the lawsuits was actually filed by the district’s own spokesman, Tim LeMonds. After the district determined it had to release a complaint against LeMonds by his staff, the tight-lipped LeMonds — whose job is supposed to be communicating with the public — sued his employer to stop disclosure.

You can’t make this stuff up — or justify it.

Wisconsin’s public records law is emphatic about the need for openness by public institutions. The law guarantees “the greatest possible information regarding the affairs of government and the official acts of those officers and employees who represent them.” Providing public records is “an essential function of a representative government and an integral part of the routine duties of officers and employees whose responsibility it is to provide such information.”

State law “shall be construed in every instance with a presumption of complete public access,” and the “denial of public access generally is contrary to the public interest, and only in an exceptional case may access be denied.”

The Madison School District’s attitude seems to be a dismissive “whatever.” When the School Board learned last week that the video feed wasn’t working for the public to watch its meeting, it opened a door to its conference room at the Doyle Administration Building in Madison to supposedly comply with Wisconsin’s law. But the district had previously warned the public that the meeting was for “members only,” so the public wasn’t there.

For a district that often says it doesn’t have enough money from taxpayers, that’s rude and dismissive treatment of the people who pay the bills.

And it’s not just journalists having a difficult time getting public information from the city’s public schools. The mother of a disabled student has been waiting more than a year for information about a hidden camera that may have filmed her daughter in a changing room. The teachers union, frustrated after six months of delay, filed a lawsuit for more information about staff benefits. A conservative group had to sue to finally get a copy of a classroom policy after waiting nearly a year.

“It’s rare for a public institution that depends on taxpayer support to be as awful as this one when it comes to public records and accountability,” the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council wrote last month, announcing it was giving the Madison School District its dishonorable “No Friend of Openness Award.”

It didn’t help the district’s credibility last week when Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, after less than three years on the job, was listed as a finalist for the superintendency in Memphis. He had claimed he was retiring to spend more time with his family. Obviously, something else was going on. Either he wasn’t happy, the School Board wasn’t, or both.

Moving forward, the board must insist on dramatic improvement in communication and transparency. These are public schools, after all. And when public information is lacking, so is public trust and support.