Madison just selected a South Side alderman by drawing his name out of a bag.

That might sound random. But it was necessary to break a tie vote, as state law requires. And it proves the old saying is true — every vote counts.

It also highlights how divided many Madisonians are on the future of their city, particularly over how it should grow. The two candidates in this race were from different generations and backgrounds, and they disagreed on housing, transit and more.

The mayor and City Council will need to weigh those divergent views carefully and seek consensus as they lead the city forward.

Noah Lieberman was the unofficial winner in District 14 on April 4 by only two votes: 1,384 to 1,382. Three days later, his winning margin shrank to a single vote when a previously uncounted provisional ballot (one cast by someone who didn’t have the proper documentation on Election Day but subsequently provided it within a few days) favored his opponent, Isadore Knox.

Knox then asked for a recount, which resulted in a tie, with each contender collecting 1,384.

That means if any of Knox’s supporters had voted differently — or skipped the election — it would have changed the outcome. And if Lieberman had drawn just one more supporter to the polls, he would have won.

Both candidates had a lot of opportunity to pick up more votes because District 14 had the lowest turnout in the city. Only around 25% of District 14’s more than 11,000 eligible voters cast ballots, compared to other city districts with twice as much turnout.

Congratulations to Knox, whom the State Journal editorial board had endorsed for his experience, collegiality and priorities. We also met with Lieberman and liked him, too.

These two candidates contrasted in many ways.

Knox, 67, is Black and worked as a manager for the state and county, encouraging equal opportunities. He has lived on the South Side for three decades and previously served on the City Council. He is skeptical of denser, taller apartment buildings along South Park Street, though he’s open to them Downtown. He wants to encourage home ownership and condos to build wealth, supports body cameras on patrol officers, and is excited about turning State Street into a pedestrian mall. He isn’t a fan of gentrification.

Lieberman, 28, is white and relatively new to the South Side. He works for Epic Systems, the giant health information company in Verona that has drawn technology workers from across the country — many of whom enjoy living in or near Downtown. Lieberman is part of the rapid growth and change coming to all of Madison and the region. He has a point that this influx of creative people deserves some representation. He sounded more supportive of denser development and the mayor’s plans for “bus rapid transit.”

Those residents who actually voted on April 4 had an impact on their community by picking one candidate or the other. And those who didn’t vote, well, they shouldn’t complain about City Hall in the coming year. If they didn’t cast ballots, they missed a great chance to influence local decisions.

A lot of people seem to think that state and national elections are most important. But it’s your local officials who have the most influence over your streets, parks, schools and community.

So congratulations to the 2,768 good citizens who had their say on Madison’s South Side on April 4. Even if your candidate didn’t win after a name was drawn out of a bag to break the tie, it was your vote — the very one you cast — that made that random drawing necessary.

Democracy requires some work and involvement. Remember that next spring when city, county, school and judicial candidates seek your support. Each and every vote counts.