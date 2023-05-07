Sen. Mary Felzkowski came clean in January, telling a Rhinelander television station that she was one of the anonymous lawmakers who objected to $4 million in state funding for a large conservation project in northern Wisconsin.

Sen. Howard Marklein similarly acknowledged he was an objector last month at a meeting of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, which he leads.

Though we disagree with their opposition to preserving tens of thousands of acres of pristine forest land, we’re glad these Republicans from Irma and Spring Green, respectively, finally took ownership of their actions. Their GOP colleagues on the committee also voted to reject the $4 million investment at a public meeting April 18, putting them on record.

But transparency shouldn’t be optional for our leaders at the statehouse. Nor should it require intense public pressure. Identifying who is making big decisions affecting millions of tax dollars should always be required — without exceptions — along with a public discussion.

Marklein and state Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, who chair the Finance Committee, should change the committee’s rules so all objectors to stewardship funding are clearly identified. It doesn’t matter if a Republican or a Democrat is the source. That way, the public knows who to credit or criticize, and who to contact if citizens hope to change an elected official’s mind. That’s how democracy is supposed to work.

Instead, back in November, Marklein and Born send a letter to the state Department of Natural Resources informing its secretary “an objection has been raised to this request,” so “the request is not approved at this time.”

Who objected among the committee’s 16 members? That wasn’t clear. The four Democrats said they didn’t object.

The request for $4 million would have been pooled with $11 million in federal money (from offshore drilling fees) to help preserve 56,000 acres of the Pelican River Forest in mostly Oneida County, about 200 miles north of Madison.

A national group called the Conservation Fund bought the land in 2021 and wants to sell conservation easements to the state to preserve it for wildlife, sustainable logging, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and hiking. It would be Wisconsin’s largest land conservation project in history.

Felzkowski, who represents the area, and Marklein sided with local opposition. Some town officials objected to losing the potential for future development, which they feared would hurt their economy.

But the Conversation Fund has offered to remove more than 1,200 acres from the easements to match the town of Monico’s plan for growth. Preserving land also can save local governments money by reducing municipal services.

We think setting aside this forest for the public and future generations is well worth the public investment. This is precisely what the Stewardship Fund was created for, with bipartisan support.

We hope this land project is temporarily stalled and not dead.

Yet beyond this specific proposal, the broader risk to the public is government secrecy. The public has a right to know who makes the decision on future land proposals.

The public still doesn’t know, for example, which member of the Finance Committee anonymously objected to a $2 million stewardship grant last year to protect the 131-acre Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs near Port Washington on the shores of Lake Michigan. The project eventually went forward with a direct award from Gov. Tony Evers. But the Finance Committee’s secrecy prevented accountability and could have masked a conflict of interest.

Marklein, Born and their committee should change their rules so a member who objects has to stand by that decision rather than cowardly hiding from view.