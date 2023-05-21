When a UW-Madison student’s racist rant went viral on social media recently, chief diversity officer LaVar Charleston condemned the hatred, discouraged violence and thoughtfully engaged with protesters on campus.

“I want our Black students to know that I do indeed stand with you,” Charleston said. “I look forward to working with you to help realize sustainable change that makes things better not for just students who are here right now, but for all of our future students as well.”

As the point person for ensuring that minority students feel welcome on Wisconsin’s flagship university, Charleston’s words and actions have been helpful in lowering tension and seeking further progress on inclusion.

The racist post on TikTok, apparently recorded in a private room, showed a young white student using a slur and saying she wants to return Black people to slavery. She also says she’s going to kill herself. The context isn’t clear, though her prejudice is vile.

“Some have called for the speaker of these racist words to be expelled,” said Charleston, who is Black. “Some have called for worse. Simply stated, the law does not allow the university to take punitive action for words like these spoken in private spaces, even when those words are racist and hateful.

“But that does not mean that we have to be silent,” he continued. “We too can use our voices to express our values. And we can use our voices to support each other and to articulate both our condemnation of hate and our support for diversity within our community.”

That’s a strong message, even if it disappointed student activists.

Yet if Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, had his way, Charleston would be the one removed from campus. Just days after the video emerged, triggering outrage, Vos called for cutting all positions focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion across the University of Wisconsin System.

That would be a terrible mistake. As the racist video shows, some students still harbor ugly beliefs.

Moreover, Charleston’s professionalism demonstrates the value of his position and others like it to counter bigotry and discrimination. Having a leader on campus advocating for greater diversity and understanding across cultures encourages a better learning environment for all.

Despite significant effort, UW-Madison and other System schools have struggled to attract more Black students for decades. Only about 2.4% of students identify solely as Black at UW-Madison, compared to 6.8% of Wisconsin’s population. And when students of multiple races are included, the campus doesn’t fare much better. UW ranks low among its Big Ten peers.

Wisconsin’s universities should better reflect the communities they serve. Besides ensuring fair opportunities in higher education, a more inclusive campus better prepares all students for the increasingly connected and diverse world.

While Charleston was working to improve a volatile situation on campus, Vos only inflamed tension by insulting Charleston’s work. Vos told a conservative radio host he wanted to cut $14 million for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) positions on public universities because these workers are “burrowed in like a tick on every single college campus.”

“If we don’t figure a way to take race out of every single conversation and go to the colorblind society that Martin Luther King talked about,” Vos told WISN-AM, “I think it’s going to make even more division than we’ve had in the past.

“I frankly think we have gotten to the point where instead of having an institute of higher learning, we have an institute of indoctrination.”

That’s absurd. Ignoring racism won’t make it go away. And pretending that bias — be it overt, hidden or subconscious — doesn’t exist will only allow it to perpetuate.

Everyone needs a fair shot at a college degree so Wisconsin’s talent isn’t wasted. Being open and welcoming also will keep our state attractive to talent from around the globe.

Vos offers little if any evidence to back up his claim that diversity offices on campuses have contributed to the racial divide. Vos seems to be parroting presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed a ban last week on DEI funding for public universities there. Wisconsin shouldn’t follow DeSantis’ divisive political stunt.

Charleston has shown he’s doing just the opposite of what Vos alleges. UW’s chief diversity officer strives to unify campus and remove barriers to success. That way, UW can better educate, innovate and compete.