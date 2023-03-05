Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump have at least one thing in common: They both were one-term presidents.

In American politics, that’s considered a failure.

But leadership in our democracy shouldn’t be judged by popularity at the polls. Real leadership, which takes many forms, sometimes requires the courage to take unpopular positions — even if they cost you your job.

Carter, 98, recently entered hospice care, prompting renewed interest in his political career and legacy. His long life and mixed record has us thinking about what leadership is, and why we don’t have more true leaders in America.

By most standards, Carter wasn’t a successful president. His term is largely remembered for soaring inflation and the Iranian hostage crisis. A Sienna College poll of presidential scholars last year ranked him in the bottom half of his peers — 24th out of 46 chief executives.

But after he left the White House, the former Georgia governor and peanut farmer led by example in profound ways: He built homes for people in need, inspiring an army of followers. He strengthened democracy by monitoring elections around the globe to encourage fairness and human rights. He infectiously demonstrated respect and kindness for others.

Carter’s leadership came from humility and a moral compass that seem in short supply among Washington politicians these days.

Carter’s example is a sharp contrast to the narcissistic Trump, who spewed insults and lies during his chaotic tenure, which is thankfully over. Trump is a showman, not a true leader, and we hope his third bid for the White House in 2024 fails again.

So what makes a strong leader? Nobody is perfect, and many are deeply flawed.

Yet Wisconsin provides some telling examples.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank, who recently died, was a measured, disarming and unifying figure for UW-Madison. She effectively pushed the mission of higher education while engaging skeptics in the Legislature. More than anything else, she brought integrity to her important and difficult job.

That’s what true leaders do.

Former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson excelled at optimism and exciting people around ambitious ideas while running the state, serving in the president’s Cabinet and leading the University of Wisconsin System. The indefatigable Thompson in recent years proposed turning a prison into a university.

Many of the best leaders think big. Yet they also must compromise to get important things done.

That’s what Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, has done at the statehouse in just a few short years, even though her party is out of power. As co-chair of the Speaker’s Task Force on Racial Disparities, she negotiated broad agreement on how to improve law enforcement in the wake of nationwide protests over the 2020 police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man in Minneapolis. Among the comprehensive changes she helped steer into law is a ban on chokeholds.

Sometimes leadership requires standing up to your own leader. Former Rep. Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, who partnered with Stubbs on police improvements, was the only Republican in the Legislature who repeatedly and publicly refused to kowtow to Trump’s worst instincts when Trump was at his zenith.

Sometimes leadership has nothing to do with governing. It’s about demonstrating good citizenship. When then-Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett heard a grandmother and baby crying for help outside the State Fair in 2009, he selflessly rushed to her aid — only to be punched and hit with a tire iron by their tormentor. His shining example made international news, inspiring countless others to watch out for their neighbors.

Sometimes leadership means listening, as former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Middleton, exemplified after winning election in 1992. He held listening session in each of Wisconsin’s 72 counties and changed his mind on some big things, including the value and hard work of the Wisconsin Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison.

Sometimes leadership means following principles and your oath of office. For judges in Wisconsin, that means administering justice “without respect to fear or favor.” On Wisconsin’s high court, Justice Brian Hagedorn’s independence may not be remarkable compared to past justices, but it seems increasingly courageous today amid hyper-partisan judicial elections.

Wisconsin has benefited from lots of strong leaders in the past. We need more in the future. So does our nation and world.