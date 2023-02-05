More housing along a modern and efficient bus line is just what Madison needs to accommodate its rapid growth without pricing most people out of the city.

Congratulations to the Madison City Council for approving zoning changes recently that will allow denser development along high-capacity “bus rapid transit” lines, the first of which will be built by next year.

Madison has room for a lot of housing construction along its major arteries leading to Downtown, such as East Washington Avenue, University Avenue and Mineral Point Road. That’s where stations for longer, snazzier, faster buses will be built, in some cases with dedicated lanes of traffic.

The council wisely voted 14-5 on Jan. 17 to allow more housing with fewer parking spots within a quarter mile of the BRT route.

Some neighbors understandably expressed concern about taller buildings, denser apartment buildings, condos, duplexes and other potential changes near their residential neighborhoods, a few of which are considered historic. But accommodating growth where people can quickly hop on a convenient and spacious bus to get Downtown or to the East or West sides is best for the city as a whole. It will help ease traffic congestion and urban sprawl while allowing more workers to live closer to their jobs, some without cars.

The City Council should similarly approve denser housing on underutilized sites across the city — including the Filene House near Tenney Park on the East Side.

A last-minute attempt to designate the two-story Filene House as a historic landmark has thankfully failed to stop progress. President Harry Truman dedicated the building at 1617 Sherman Ave. in 1950 as the site of the Credit Union National Association. But the building itself — its architecture, design and construction — isn’t special.

We agree with several of our State Journal readers who have written letters to the editor on the subject: Put up a plaque on or near the site to recognize the somewhat historical moment, but don’t stall improvement for the public good.

Vermilion Development of Chicago originally wanted to build a $90 million, up to six-story project with 445 units where the Filene House is now. That’s a lot of housing for a city that badly needs more options for lower- and middle-income people to live here, including teachers, firefighters, small business owners and more.

Vermilion has already revised and reduced its plans twice, based on neighborhood and city feedback. The current plan — which deserves approval this spring — is for 331 housing units among five buildings on the 8-acre site.

Forcing the developer to scale back further, or to awkwardly preserve the bland and outdated Filene House, would undermine the city’s goal of encouraging more housing, which is in short supply.

Dane County will add about 20,000 jobs in the next four years, according to a forecast by the state Department of Revenue. That will significantly increase demand for housing. Dane County will need roughly 15,000 more housing units just to keep pace with the influx.

If the city is too picky about building proposals, then rents and mortgages will continue to soar. Already, the average single-family home in Madison is valued at $377,000. And to afford the average two-bedroom apartment in Madison, a tenant needs to earn about $23 an hour.

One good decision on housing (approving more density near BRT stations) deserves another (approving the Vermilion project).

The mayor and City Council should keep the momentum going for a better city that more people can afford.