The Madison School District has done a 180 in recent weeks in how it communicates with the public.

Instead of deflecting if not ignoring requests for information about the city’s public schools from the State Journal and others, it has been much more responsive and helpful in allowing our journalists to keep parents and taxpayers informed.

The departure of combative and tight-lipped district spokesman Tim LeMonds last week was a good sign. Staff had accused him of hostile, obnoxious and sexist behavior. He also seemed more concerned with preventing than providing details about what was happening in local classrooms — even suing the district he worked for to try to stop it from releasing complaints against him.

Longtime Madison School District educator and administrator Lisa Kvistad has had a positive impact so far. She quickly granted interviews after becoming interim superintendent June 12, and has been more forthright about the district’s challenges, including falling enrollment, low reading scores and disparities in learning.

Her predecessor, departing Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, said he was retiring in February — only to be named as a finalist for a similar job in Memphis two months later. That made clear his exit, announced just 2½ years into the job, wasn’t about spending more time with his family, as he suggested. Whether he was pushed or jumped may not be clear. But losing a leader so quickly hurts the district’s ability to follow through on plans to improve.

Ultimately, the School Board is in charge of the superintendent and the district. We hope some of the positive change in communication in recent weeks has been at the board’s insistence. The district has a lot of positive things to tout, including $300 million of renovations to its high schools, experienced teachers and a wide range of courses and activities. But shunning the media that tells those stories to the public won’t help. Neither will long waits for basic public information.

The district’s stonewalling in recent years has triggered expensive lawsuits and suspicion.

The School Board promised last week to prioritize community outreach in its search for a permanent superintendent. That was good to hear.

The district is facing a potential budget crunch in the coming years, some of it of the district’s own making. It is handing out raises that average 10%, for example, when longevity and other incentives are included. Though Gov. Tony Evers has apparently secured increases in state aid to schools for several years, some of that money could be stopped if the courts strike down a questionable veto he recently issued.

One thing that will make the public more supportive of its schools is transparency. That should include what’s happening in classrooms and how public money is being spent.

The district was dishonored last year by earning a “No Friend of Openness Award“ from the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council.

With LeMonds gone and a healthy dialogue between district officials and the press in recent weeks, the Madison School District appears serious about improving public trust, which is key to improving public education.