OUR VIEW: Give the principal his job back

No wonder the Madison School District took so long — six weeks — to let the public know why it fired a popular middle school principal.

The district’s rationale for dismissing Jeffrey Copeland appears weak if not misconstrued.

Copeland certainly made a mistake and, regardless of his intentions, insulted a job applicant. That was unprofessional. But he thought his brief comments were private, and he insists he intended them more broadly than the district seems to believe.

Most important: Staff and parents at Sennett Middle School say Copeland is a strong and effective leader who was improving the school climate for students.

The School Board should give Copeland his job back tonight and tell Superintendent Carlton Jenkins and his administrative team to be more deliberate with discipline, especially when it involves speech.

Firing Copeland was excessive and, if it stands, would only create another vacancy and more turnover. Copeland was Sennett’s third principal in five years.

The district fired Copeland Sept. 26 based on an accidental recording of what he thought was a private conversation. Copeland, who is Black, supposedly violated the district’s anti-racism policy for “clear bias toward an individual based on their national origin,” according to the district.

But Copeland insists he didn’t even know where the applicant was from.

Copeland was apparently leaving a voicemail message for the teaching applicant when the prospect called him back and they had a conversation. After Copeland thought the call had ended, the applicant’s voicemail continued to record what he said.

Copeland told a colleague, “They’re just giving people damn jobs,” and that the applicant “could barely communicate with me.” The applicant, Copeland subsequently was told, had a degree from the Dominican Republic, though it’s not clear if that’s where the applicant is from.

Copeland told the State Journal this week he was expressing general concern about teacher qualifications in an era of staffing shortages.

Copeland’s comments in the recording, which the State Journal obtained through an open records request, are open to interpretation. The district would have been justified in disciplining Copeland, requiring training, a public apology or some other commensurate consequence.

But firing him for an off-hand comment wasn’t justified — especially when Madison for decades has tried to recruit more staff of color. While most students in Madison’s schools are people of color, most of the educators are white. Copeland was changing that dynamic and serving as a strong role model.

Sennett staff has pleaded with the district to keep Copeland. Some of them are bilingual teachers who say he doesn’t mince words but is always respectful. In his short time at the school, he has already implemented a strict policy on cellphones to reduce distractions from learning, which we appreciate.

If the board confirms his firing tonight, it will hurt recruitment and reinforce the district’s unwelcome reputation for restricting speech. The district in 2019 drew national scrutiny for firing a Black security guard who told a disruptive student at West High School not to call him the “N” word — saying the full word out loud — after the student had directed the racial slur repeatedly at the guard. The district eventually reversed its decision.

It should do so again. The board should keep Copeland tonight and make this a teaching — rather than a gotcha — moment.