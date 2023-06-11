Madison has changed a lot over the last two decades.

Its bus system has not.

That’s why an overhaul of bus routes across the city was necessary and deserves public support and patience. The goal is to get more people where they need to go faster — with fewer stops and transfers. These improvements are important to avoid gridlock in our rapidly growing city that’s centered on a narrow Isthmus.

The new bus routes start today. Give them a chance to prove their efficiency. Even if you have to walk a little farther to catch a bus, most riders should see their overall travel times reduced. Bus officials appear to have done their homework and are promising to adjust routes if necessary in the coming year, based on ridership data and a passenger survey.

The new routes are designed to complement an east-west “bus rapid transit” line that will be fully implemented next year. It will feature modern, longer, high-capacity electric buses that can move faster through the city because of fewer stops, easier boarding and unloading, dedicated lanes and the ability to extend green lights at intersections. Also planned for the future is a second BRT line that will whisk passengers along a north-south route through Downtown.

Stations for the speedy, more direct and comfortable BRT buses already are being built along East Washington Avenue, at the main MATC campus, Downtown, along Mineral Point Road and elsewhere. The BRT routes will be the spine of the larger transit system, with connections to park-and-ride lots, bicycle lanes, the airport and more. The ultimate goal is a multi-modal public transportation system that could even include passenger rail to other cities someday.

For too long, Madison buses have snaked through the city with excessive stops, including at four main transfer points, which are going away. The old routes required slower service and more transfers, which disproportionately affected lower-wage workers and people of color. Changing to a more streamlined and simpler system will require some adjustment, especially if a bus stop near your home or apartment has moved for the greater good of all riders. To help smooth changes to some of its 2,000 stops, Metro Transit is stationing 50 employees across the city to help riders find their way. The city also is expanding shared rides in smaller vehicles such as vans for the disabled and elderly.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway deserves credit for championing the BRT and redesigning the city’s bus routes, which took some guts. She also has secured $140 million in federal funding to pay for electric buses and the construction of the east-west BRT line. The City Council has questioned some impacts on their constituents, which is understandable. Yet after forcing some changes to Metro Transit’s plans, a strong council majority approved the new bus routes with a 14-6 vote.

OUR VIEW: Keep diversity efforts on campus Charleston shows the value of having a point person on campus, despite Vos’ insult

The mayor has suggested the BRT won’t cost the city more money. That seems unlikely, yet we like that goal. Council members should closely monitor costs while insisting that the north-south BRT stays on schedule and isn’t neglected.

Annual bus ridership has rebounded from 4.7 million during the depths of the pandemic to 8.3 million last year. Metro Transit predicts ridership will reach 13.2 million by 2026, bringing it back to pre-COVID levels. Attracting more riders will be key to making the new bus system work.

We’re not fans of running the BRT on the top half of State Street, where a platform will crowd the Overture Center. Eventually those buses should be rerouted so State Street can become a true pedestrian mall, fostering a more walkable city. But the bottom half of State will be bus-free starting today, which is exciting. This will provide new opportunities for summer events and fun.

The new bus routes and modern BRT are significant improvements for our city. We’re confident they’ll be embraced for their many benefits over time.