Madison has two capable yet very different choices for mayor in the April 4 election.

The incumbent, Satya Rhodes-Conway, is analytical and steeped in urban policy and research. She’s determined to build a modern bus system and encourage denser, taller housing to ease cost and discourage sprawl.

The challenger, Gloria Reyes, is more pragmatic, well-rounded and approachable. Her compelling life story includes a passion for tackling disparities for people of color.

Our editorial board met with both candidates last week to discuss their campaigns, priorities and records. They both offer strengths and weaknesses. We were conflicted at times while discussing the State Journal’s endorsement, but eventually reached consensus.

Today the editorial board recommends Reyes for mayor because she will be better at pulling people together, keeping our community safe and creating greater opportunities for disadvantaged residents. Reyes is more invested in city schools and guiding young people to careers and civic life. She’ll be a better advocate for small business, economic development and minority entrepreneurs.

Reyes is the underdog in this race. She has less campaign cash and a lower profile. Reyes finished a distant second in the primary last month, though the third-place finisher has endorsed her.

Don’t count her out. Her deep roots in Madison, broad experience and community connections provide a legitimate shot at a comeback in the spring election. Her campaign has more grassroots energy, and she’s preserved more of her resources for the final weeks of the race.

Reyes has come a long way and shows lots of promise.

The daughter of migrant farm workers, Reyes grew up in Madison learning English and struggling with homelessness and misbehavior. She credits city schools for much of her success, which is why she wants city government and the school district to cooperate and communicate more.

Reyes’ impressive resume includes time as a police detective, deputy Madison mayor, president of the Madison School Board and CEO of a nonprofit helping struggling kids. More recently, she’s trained police departments to avoid bias and cofounded an advocacy group to support diverse candidates for public office and administrative positions.

Reyes would be Madison’s first mayor of color, which is overdue. She’d be a powerful advocate and inspiration for struggling people while championing education, jobs, homeownership and greater prosperity for all.

Madison is routinely honored as a great place to live, and deservedly so. The incumbent mayor, who works hard and has fostered national ties, can claim a piece of that success.

Yet our city has some of the worst racial disparities in Wisconsin — and in some cases the country — in incarceration, reading proficiency, infant mortality and more. Madison’s progressive establishment talks a lot about racial equity, but progress has been slow. It’s time that changes, and we believe Reyes has the passion and ability to finally and sharply narrow those gaps and heal the wounds.

Reyes has proven she can make a difference. As a police officer, she started Amigos En Azul (“Our Friends in Blue”) to build trust with young people. While leading the School Board, she was the deciding vote on policy to diversify staff.

Reyes’ toughness and professionalism shined in 2019 and 2020 when activists yelled in her face at board meetings and targeted her private home. She stayed calm yet firm, keeping the public’s business going. With her colleagues, she moved the board to a different room with video technology for transparency. That was before videoconferencing became ubiquitous during the pandemic.

We disagreed with Reyes’ opposition to F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field. But now that the jets are arriving, she has sensibly prioritized sound-proofing for buildings that need it.

We’re glad she supports the faster and more efficient bus line that Rhodes-Conway has secured federal funding for its construction. We urge Reyes to keep “bus rapid transit” on track, even if she wants to adjust some ancillary routes to better serve core users.

Rhodes-Conway has been steadfast in making the BRT happen, which is great. We also like the incumbent’s commitment to denser construction projects, especially Downtown and along major thoroughfares. She has rebuilt the city’s relationship with the county executive to advance a modern homeless shelter.

Rhodes-Conway has led the city during a pandemic, national rise in crime and widespread protest over the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man in Minneapolis. Though most of the protesting in Madison was peaceful, many retail businesses were repeatedly smashed and looted. Credit Rhodes-Conway for serving during difficult times.

Yet she has made mistakes. She sent mixed signals, for example, to police and protesters at the height of the tension over Floyd’s death, angering both sides.

The incumbent allowed homeless people to camp for months at Reindahl Park, which was bad for surrounding neighborhoods as well as those trying to find a place to live. She eventually found a solution in tiny homes on the Southeast Side.

The mayor is too quick to mandate, rather than cajole. She seems uninterested in the 50-year dream of creating a pedestrian mall on State Street, insisting long buses must rumble down the top half of Madison’s most famous streetscape. Her disinterest in putting body cameras on police officers to help ensure accountability for the public — especially people of color — is troubling.

Reyes also concerns our board in some ways. She doesn’t seem to want to encourage bus ridership, which risks gridlock on the narrow Isthmus, and she has sided with the loudest voices upset about bus stops being moved. Better transit is going to require some inconvenience for the greater good no matter where the routes go.

She offers few details on how she’ll handle the city budget, which she criticizes. She caved on stationing a single police officer in city high schools, though she explained last week that the issue had become a distraction from bigger priorities for students.

Despite our differences on some of the city’s challenges, Reyes has many strong traits and positions. She’s more open and personable. She’s a former cop who truly cares about others.

Reyes will be better on public safety, rehabilitation, maintaining basic services and watching out for taxpayers.

We’re confident Reyes will continue Rhodes-Conway’s general progress on housing and transportation.

Rhodes-Conway earned the State Journal’s endorsement for mayor four years ago as a needed change from a longtime incumbent. We similarly endorsed Reyes five years ago for Madison School Board, when she defeated an incumbent.

They both have a lot to offer, and Rhodes-Conway may be the steady choice.

But we recommend taking a chance on Reyes. She’s the candidate who can rally our city for greater fairness, more opportunity and a better Madison for everyone.