The Madison School District on Thursday acknowledged “relational problems” with its communications department that are “abundantly clear” and “need to be addressed.”

No kidding.

Tim LeMonds, its spokesman, has badly damaged his relationship with staff, the media and public. Just as concerning, he’s become a distraction for a school district that needs to do a much better job of telling its story and being transparent with parents and taxpayers. The district has been losing students — and the state aid that goes with them — to surrounding districts.

Our city’s schools have some great stories to tell. They also need to be open and honest with the public as they face significant challenges. Unfortunately, the district’s point person for encouraging a healthy dialog — LeMonds — keeps getting in the way of and undermining these goals, which is hurting the district and its reputation.

It’s time for him to go.

Three current and four former district employees have alleged obnoxious, sexist and insulting behavior by LeMonds, which he denies in a sweeping way that itself is suspicious. Did all of these employees in his department really make all of this up? That’s hard to believe.

They accuse LeMonds of routinely bullying and abusing staff, especially women. Their lengthy and detailed complaint also alleges he targeted female journalists for scorn and sexist language. Such behavior should have no place in a school district that is shaping young people’s values.

A district investigation last fall determined “insufficient evidence” to discipline him, though on Thursday the district promised another “review” in the coming months.

This is the same school administration that hastily fired a popular middle school principal last fall for an offhand comment about a job applicant — only for the School Board to reverse the administration and give him his job back after a backlash from parents and staff. Compared to that situation, the allegations against LeMonds are far more elaborate and disturbing.

The School Board needs to step up again.

It’s not just LeMonds’ staff that has struggled to work with him. LeMonds physically blocked a WMTV-TV (Ch. 15) news reporter from posing a question to Superintendent Carlton Jenkins at a public event — even grabbing and pushing down her hand and microphone, as video of the incident shows. He allegedly called the same female reporter a “pig,” among other insults, according to LeMonds’ staff. He used an expletive to describe how much he hated a female reporter for the State Journal last summer, his staff alleges.

LeMonds even ignored requests from Kelly Lecker, our executive editor, to meet with her after she was hired more than a year ago. What kind of a public relations manager refuses to sit down with and get to know the incoming leader of the major news outlet in his city? A bad one. A really bad one.

LeMonds only made the staff complaint against him a bigger and lengthier story by suing the district — the same one that employs him — to try to keep the allegations secret. A Dane County judge rejected his awkward and brash move, siding with the district in favor of the public’s right to know.

LeMonds recently told the State Journal he hasn’t been following the news coverage of the staff complaints against him. Really? His job should require him to be on top of any and all news about Madison’s schools, especially the bad stuff. That’s only more evidence he’s not doing his job.

According to his LinkedIn page, LeMonds previously worked for the state Department of Corrections, UW Hospital and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, among others, so he has communications experience. But he’s not up to the high-profile job of speaking on behalf of Madison’s schools.

LeMonds, who said his salary is around $118,000, should be fired for poor performance. The School Board and its superintendent appear to have plenty of cause.

Taxpayers deserve a much better voice for our public schools, their families and students.