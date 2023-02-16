When a group of citizens in Waukesha wanted to see a proposed contract for a summer baseball league in their local park, city officials refused to release it.

It wasn't until the citizens sued that the city of Waukesha relented and handed over the document two days later.

Problem solved? Sort of. After two months of waiting, members of the public finally got to see details about a looming government decision that could dramatically affect their neighborhood. They had time to read the contract and lobby their elected officials before an agreement could be signed.

But to force this government transparency, these citizens had to spend money on legal action -- a high hurdle that many people can't afford.

That's why, for the last four decades, the state has granted citizens the ability to recover their legal costs if they go to court and win access to public records. Plaintiffs have been able to recover their attorneys fees even if government officials surrender the documents before a judge can hear the case.

Unfortunately, the Wisconsin Supreme Court changed this longstanding practice last year. In a split decision on the Waukesha dispute, the high court decided that public officials can only be forced to cover attorneys fees if a court rules on the merits of a case.

As a result, public record custodians now have a strong and disturbing incentive to ignore requests for government documents until they face legal action. The high court has created a dangerously high bar for transparency that's sure to chill public records requests by ordinary people about their communities and schools. If ordinary people can't afford an attorney, government secrecy can flourish, risking waste and corruption.

Thankfully, two state lawmakers want to restore the ability of citizens to hold their elected officials and government employees accountable. Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, and Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, recently introduced a bill to remove limits on recovering attorneys fees in open records cases -- even if the documents are turned over voluntarily after a suit is filed.

Their effort deserves bipartisan support to ensure the public's right to know isn't diluted.

Under Novak and Stroebel's proposal, people seeking public documents could recover attorneys fees if the court determines their lawsuit "was a substantial factor" in government officials surrendering records. The bill would clarify for the court that such legal fees are intended to deter unjustified secrecy.

If the bill doesn't pass, Stroebel warned this week, "taxpayer-funded entities who have shown a tendency for flouting public records requests could be further emboldened to skirt the law."

He's right.

The Legislature should quickly advance this smart proposal to better ensure the people are in charge of their government, not the other way around.