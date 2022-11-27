OUR VIEW: Don't forget the taxpayer in Madison

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi recently signed an $853 million county budget that increased spending by $98 million.

That’s a hike of nearly 13% and well above the 7.7% national rate of inflation from October, which ranked as the public’s top concern in the latest statewide Marquette poll.

The county is doing some good things with all of that money, such as contributing $6 million more for a modern homeless shelter (on top of $3 million already committed). We support that priority.

But nearly $20 million in new spending for 9% pay raises? And more than $1 million to rent dozens of jail cells outside the county because county officials can’t reach an agreement for a modern jail here? The budget needed more scrutiny with taxpayers in mind.

We understand the urge to give employees more so they don’t slip behind. But if consumers and governments don’t prioritize their spending more to ease demand for goods and services, prices will continue to soar.

Higher property taxes also make it harder for people of modest means to live in the Madison region. This includes the many young people we need to keep and attract for a strong economy. It includes families looking to buy homes. It includes retirees, some of whom live on fixed incomes.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and the City Council are raising operational spending in their latest city budget 6.1% to $382 million. At least that’s below the official inflation rate. Yet it’s the most since 2009.

Moreover, the city’s capital budget is a record $376.5 million. While many priorities make sense, the city budget relies on several one-time funding streams to cover expenses, which could make future budgets harder to sustain.

On the bright side, a proposed 38% increase in City Council pay, from $14,904 to $20,604, was rejected last week. Thank Alds. Syed Abbas, Brian Benford, Sheri Carter, Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Charles Myadze, Bill Tishler and Nasra Wehelie for voting that down.

The Madison School District recently approved a $598 million budget that includes a nearly 16% increase in actual spending. This includes a 3% raise for district staff, plus additional increases of around 2% for teachers based on experience and degrees, plus a $5-per-hour raise for some support staff.

School employees certainly deserve a raise, especially those on the front lines of improving education for our children during a pandemic. But public officials also should consider those taxpayers who aren’t getting significant raises. They will continue to feel the pinch of higher prices if spending doesn’t relax.

It might not seem like a lot of money if your county taxes go up $40 next year, and if your city taxes jump $115 for the average homeowner. The school district’s bill may even go down $60 on an average $376,900 home in Madison. That’s because of one-time federal money during the pandemic. But that money is going away, and it’s unclear how much state officials will increase funding for schools in their next budget.

All of that leaves the taxpayer in a precarious spot, especially in the Madison area, which tends to spend more than the rest of the state. The total tax bill on the average Madison home next month will likely approach $7,500.

Madison and Dane County officials shouldn’t forget the average Joe or Jane who’ve been hit hard by inflation and need a break from all the higher costs.