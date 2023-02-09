The initial police report following the savage beating of motorist Tyre Nichols last month in Memphis claimed Nichols “started to fight” with officers, tried to grab one of their guns and “complained of shortness of breath.”

Cameras on the five officers’ uniforms showed otherwise, leading to the officers’ firings and murder charges.

The police body cameras, along with another camera mounted on a nearby pole, were key to holding the officers accountable. Video from the cameras showed what really sent Nichols to the hospital, where he died three days later: The officers delivered brutal and excessive blows, kicks, zaps with a Taser and pepper spray to the 29-year-old father they pulled over for a supposed traffic violation.

Memphis’ police chief made no excuses for her officers after viewing the extensive video footage, saying their behavior was “failing of basic humanity.”

Body cameras have the power to reveal the truth, whatever it may be, and bring justice for victims and their families. They also can exonerate police against inaccurate accusations. Without body cameras, the public and our courts system are often forced to rely on conflicting accounts in controversial if not deadly police encounters.

That’s why body cameras have become standard equipment for most law enforcement agencies across the country.

But not in Madison — a glaring deficiency that needs to change.

The Madison City Council has spent nearly a decade debating and studying the use of this important technology for improving public safety. Even now, nearly 10 months after the council voted 11-9 to move toward using body cameras on the North Side, further hurdles could stall progress, according to a report this week by the State Journal’s Chris Rickert.

The many excuses for inaction in Madison are weak.

Critics have worried the cameras will invade the privacy of domestic abuse victims, for example. But the city can require officers to turn off the cameras in sensitive situations. Moreover, a survey by advocates for abuse victims across Wisconsin found victims support the collection of video evidence by police to help prosecute their abusers.

Some Madison officials have raised the specter of immigration officials using footage from Madison police cameras to deport undocumented immigrants who live here. But no evidence suggests that has ever happened anywhere across the nation.

The cameras and data storage do cost money. But the planned trial of the cameras on Madison’s North Side was budgeted at just $83,000. The federal government has offered grants to help with expenses, and state leaders in 2020 simplified rules for how long video must be stored.

More significant costs likely have come from not having body cameras in Madison. That’s because civil lawsuits against the city and its police department in the absence of video evidence have led to millions of dollars in legal settlements.

Body cameras are not a panacea, critics like to say. They won’t solve all of the problems with America’s criminal justice system, including racism. They didn’t prevent Nichols’ death.

But no solution is perfect. That doesn’t mean they can’t be effective in important ways.

More than half of Memphis police officers are Black, for example, as were the five officers who beat Nichols, who is Black. That didn’t stop the violence against him. But that doesn’t mean police agencies shouldn’t diversify their staff. Of course they should — and Madison has — so that local police better reflect and relate to their communities.

Even if a body camera doesn’t stop a rogue cop from doing wrong, it might prevent that officer from doing so again.

Madison needs to stop dithering and add the cameras to its patrol officers by this summer, as police chief Shon Barnes has requested. Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, wants cameras on officers and passed legislation to encourage them. Ruben Anthony, the leader of the Urban League of Greater Madison, several Black mothers who have served on the City Council, the NAACP, Congressional Black Caucus and more have advocated for cameras.

While most police officers do a good job of protecting the public, Black men have been disproportionately the victims of unnecessary police violence, which demands further action.

A police body camera could have shown what happened in a staircase in 2015 on Madison’s Near East Side before a white officer shot and killed the unarmed Tony Robinson, who was Black. Was the officer legally acting in self-defense? Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne concluded he was, while Robinson’s family and others disagreed. Without video evidence, it’s impossible for anyone to know exactly what happened.

Madison needs as much information from such incidents as possible. Madison should learn from Memphis and quickly put a camera on every patrol officer.