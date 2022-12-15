OUR VIEW: All aboard finding the best place for Amtrak in Madison

Madison is getting another shot at a passenger rail station, connecting Chicago and Milwaukee with Minneapolis.

Let’s not blow it. The city needs to quickly identify a preferred site to present to federal officials, without lots of squabbling or delay.

This is too important for our regional and state economy to get bogged down in parochial concerns.

More than a decade ago, Republican Gov. Scott Walker killed a high-speed train to Madison. His shortsighted and politically expedient decision cost Wisconsin more than $800 million in federal investment and better connections for business and travel across the state.

Walker is gone, and the need for a modern transportation system has only increased.

So now is the time for action, with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in charge of the statehouse for another four years. He’s eager for more progress.

President Joe Biden and Congress included $66 billion for intercity passenger rail in their bipartisan transportation package last year. Madison is wisely positioning itself as a beneficial and convenient stop for all of the Midwest.

But where would such an Amtrak station go? City officials have floated six possible locations and are seeking public input.

The airport on the North Side offers easy access to the interstate, abundant parking, rental cars and scores of flights.

The old Oscar Mayer plant on the East Side provides lots of space and a possible bus hub, giving passengers a rapid and direct route Downtown.

Monona Terrace would be the most central and splashy location. That’s where Madison leaders envisioned a high-speed train station in 2010. Our Wisconsin State Journal editorial board called the site “intriguing” for Amtrak more than 30 years ago.

The UW-Madison campus is another option. We’re less convinced two East Side locations near First Avenue or Fair Oaks Avenue make sense. But everyone should keep an open mind and be flexible to help advance the broader goal of an efficient line.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, sounds predictably skeptical of anything that might help Madison — even though our region’s strong economy and growth help power the entire state.

Vos crowed last week about big-government subsidies for the Foxconn flop in Racine County, which he represents. Yet he’s rejecting out of hand any state support for passenger rail to the state capital. If passenger rail is such a bad idea, then why does Amtrak’s Hiawatha line run through and stop in Vos’ district? Does he oppose that station, too? We doubt it.

Reasonable Republicans should get behind passenger rail because it’s good for business and the economy. Former GOP Gov. Tommy Thompson always understood the value.

Yet what’s needed the most now is agreement at City Hall. The public should weigh in on a preferred site for a station in the coming weeks. Then we should accept the best spot based on city analysis, public consensus and the logistical needs of Amtrak.