OUR VIEW: A growing city shouldn't have shrinking schools

Madison is growing fast, adding more than 35,000 residents over the last decade.

Yet its public schools are heading in the opposite direction, losing a net 1,889 students over 10 years, with most of that decline — 1,744 students — occurring during the last three years.

Lower birth rates and the pandemic are partly to blame.

But what else is going on? The Madison School Board needs to find out, with as much data as possible. Then it needs to stem the loss of young people from its classrooms with an aggressive and spirited strategy. It needs to highlight its many successes and avoid distracting debates.

The sobering trend of fewer students is only intensifying, according to projections by the UW-Madison Applied Population Laboratory. The district is expected to lose 2,500 students over the next five years — about 10% of its current 25,000 student body.

Wisconsin allows students to apply for enrollment outside their home districts. And last school year, 174 more students chose to leave Madison schools than join it. A lot of them chose to enroll in suburban schools, such as Monona and Verona. Public charter schools that the Madison district rejected — only for them to open anyway, under the oversight of the University of Wisconsin System — are another draw. So are virtual and private schools.

The Madison School Board agreed last month to ask families why they are leaving. Such exit interviews should be conducted in a neutral way to get as accurate and honest of answers as possible. That way, problems or perceptions about the district can be addressed head-on.

At the same time, interviewing families entering the district makes sense. By finding out what’s attracting people, the district can do and say more about those good things.

The district’s communication with the public has been poor in recent years. It often seems on the defensive and rigid in its responses to public concerns, rather than engaging and transparent.

It also needs to effectively market its many successes, such as its diverse and immersive language programs, its easy access to college STEM credits, its international rocketry team, planetarium, star teachers, National Merit Scholars, improved facilities and more.

The Madison district should be more open to sponsoring magnet and public charter schools that cater to niche interests.

The jury is still out on One City Schools, the independent public charter school that recently suspended its high school grades. One thing One City does extremely well — and which the Madison School District should learn from — is touting its assets and ambitious goals to parents and students.

Other public charter schools in Madison competing for students include Isthmus Montessori Academy and Milestone Democratic School.

The Madison School District’s endless debate over whether a single police officer should be stationed at each of its high schools led to perceptions, whether true or not, that its schools aren’t as safe. The district’s recent and lengthy focus on the structure of its honors classes isn’t nearly as important as the impact of losing so many students, which reduces state aid.

Madison isn’t alone. Milwaukee Public Schools has lost 20,000 students in 14 years, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. That’s a quarter of the enrollment in its main schools. But Milwaukee has many more private and religious voucher schools that have been competing with it for decades. Moreover, the city of Milwaukee’s population has been falling.

The Madison School Board needs to treat its declining enrollment as one of the most important challenges it faces. It should be a central issue in the spring elections.

Our growing city depends on an attractive public school district to be a great city.