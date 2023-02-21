You get to judge the judges.

That’s the first good reason to vote in today’s spring primary.

Four judges are running for an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the April 4 election.

Our advice is to pick the judge you think will be the most independent — the one who hasn’t made up his or her mind on cases that might come before the high court. This is a nonpartisan position, after all. Judges are supposed to apply and interpret — not make — the law. So the less political the candidate, the better.

Your four choices for high court are Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow, former state Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz. If you don’t know much about the candidates, you can read brief biographies and their answers to State Journal questions at go.madison.com/CourtRace.

Here’s a second important reason to vote today: Many of the people who have the most impact on your community — mayors, council members, school board officials — are on the ballot. These are the leaders closest to the decisions affecting law enforcement, public education, development, drinking water, parks and even the street in front of your home.

In Madison, three candidate are on the ballot for mayor, with two advancing to an April 4 runoff. Though voters won’t make a final decision today, the candidate with the most votes in the primary will gain momentum and become the front-runner.

So have your say now. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is seeking a second four-year term against former School Board president and deputy mayor Gloria Reyes as well as city worker Scott Kerr. (Daniel Howell Jr. is a write-in candidate). Eight of 20 Madison City Council seats are at play today. See where all of those candidates stand at go.madison.com/CityRaces.

The lines to vote will be short or nonexistent today. That’s a third reason to vote: It will only require a few minutes of your day to fulfill your civic duty.

It’s too bad more people don’t vote in primaries. But consider this: With as few as 10% of Wisconsin’s 4.7 million eligible voters expected to cast ballots today, your vote will have a lot more influence. Count that as a fourth good reason to participate.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at more than 3,500 locations across the state. Find your polling place and preview your ballot at myvote.wi.gov.

Here’s a fifth reason to vote: It’s patriotic. You’ll feel good about your community after joining other concerned citizens at the polls. And if you grab and wear an “I voted” stickers as you leave, you’ll remind others to get involved in their democracy.

Here’s a final reason to vote: Your ballot might be the difference. It’s not unusual for a local election to come down to just a few votes. And in some cases, a single vote has decided who advances.

So please head to the polls. Help decide your community’s future.