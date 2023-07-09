We can’t fault Gov. Tony Evers for wanting to have a lasting impact on Wisconsin, especially when it comes to supporting public schools.

But 400 years? That’s more than twice as long as Wisconsin has been a state.

The Democratic governor signed a two-year, $99 billion state budget last week after issuing 51 partial vetoes — one of which was clever and aggressive if not fantastical. He crossed out a hyphen, several words and “20” in the text of the budget to change the expiration of a $325-per-student annual spending increase from 2025 to 2425.

That’s more than symbolic or aspiration. It means future state budgets, starting two years from now, will default to a $325-per-student increase for schools if the governor and Legislature can’t agree on a different amount.

Assuming Evers’ veto survives a court challenge, he’ll now have more leverage in future budgets to insist on higher spending for schools. Our public schools definitely need more money, given tight limits on spending in the past, rising prices, a teacher shortage and record numbers of local referendums seeking voter permission to cover operating expenses.

Yet on principle, governors — no matter which party they represent — shouldn’t be able to unilaterally increase spending using the veto pen. Vetoes are supposed to stop or limit action by the Legislature.

Another governor could quickly get rid of the $325-per-student mandate once Evers leaves office. That’s likely to occur the next time a Republican governor is elected.

Still, Evers’ dramatic change to school funding suggests Wisconsin’s powerful veto pen needs further limits. Voters in 1990 wisely got rid of the “Vanna White” veto, named after the celebrity on “Wheel of Fortune” who flips letters. Former Gov. Tommy Thompson, a Republican, partially vetoed individual letters from the budget to spell new words.

Voters in 2008 eliminated the “Frankenstein” vote, in which former Gov. Jim Doyle, a Democrat, stitched together individual words from across pages of the state budget to unilaterally bring new law to life. He did so by vetoing around the words he wanted to keep.

In fairness to Evers, his predecessor, Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, used his veto pen in 2017 to push back the deadline for a state program 1,000 years — from 2018 to 3018. Walker’s Republican colleagues didn’t try to limit the state’s veto powers after that, though we suspect some will revisit the governor’s authority now that a Democrat is in charge.

The solution to further veto abuse would be a constitutional amendment creating a true line-item veto, in which a single sentence could be struck in its entirety or not at all. Previously, lawmakers from both political parties have resisted going that far, usually because their guy sat in the governor’s office.

Even if you support more money for public schools — which we definitely do — it’s important to consider how a governor with different priorities could play similar veto games. What if a future governor with her veto pen extended an annual increase in private school choice enrollment indefinitely for centuries? Democrats wouldn’t like that. Nor would we.

The budget signed into law last week includes a $1 billion increase in spending authority for public schools. That’s about a 4% increase the first year of the budget, and a 7% increase the second year. The $325-per-student annual increase also is the highest in modern state history.

Yet private and religious schools in Wisconsin’s choice program are getting even higher per-pupil increases than public schools (though public schools still get more per student overall).

Evers called that a compromise, which we appreciate. Evers was right to negotiate what he could with Republicans, rather than vetoing the entire budget, which would have triggered months of delays in state programming and left local governments struggling to pass their own budgets.

The two partisan sides at the state Capitol agreed to send more money to local governments for basic services such as police and fire protection. That was encouraging. The city and county of Milwaukee also got permission for a higher local sales tax to help balance their budgets.

A big win for Wisconsin’s justice system were raises to keep assistant district attorneys and public defenders staffing our courts. In addition, prison guards and other state employees are getting raises to hopefully stem attrition and shortages.

The governor and Legislature agreed to $125 million for fighting the forever chemicals known as PFAS. We like that.

The worst decision in the state budget was the Republican-driven cut to the University of Wisconsin System. Evers is right that cutting higher education when the state is sitting on a $7 billion surplus makes no sense. The GOP’s nixing of an engineering building at UW-Madison is particularly galling, given that private funds were contributing to the project and it was the System’s top priority.

Because the pandemic is over, the federal government is ending emergency dollars for child care facilities. The Republican-run Legislature failed to step up in this budget with significant state dollars to help ensure more child care centers don’t close. Quality child care is key to keeping parents in the workforce and making sure young children get off to strong starts in life.

Evers vetoed most of the GOP’s planned tax cut. That’s how a veto is supposed to work by limiting things. Yet even if the rich don’t need a tax cut, Evers should have allowed more relief for the middle class, given the state surplus.

Four-hundred years from now, this state budget will be long forgotten, as will Evers’ veto.

What’s important today is that public schools, local governments, public health and our courts are being strengthened. Unfortunately, our universities and the child care industry are not.