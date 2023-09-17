The United Way of Dane County has set four specific goals for our community. We all need to give to this noble organization to help accomplish them.

The local United Way wants to:

Reduce the poverty rate in Dane County for young children.

According to the organization’s latest numbers, child poverty for children under 5 years of age has fallen from 13% to 10% over four years. That’s progress, though stubborn racial disparities linger.

For Black children under 5, the poverty rate has fallen from 41% to 30% in four years. For young Latino children, it’s down from 38% to 33%. Our community must do better. The poverty rate for young Black and Latino children, though improving, is six times that of their white peers.

Lots of factors are at play, so the United Way plans to attack this challenge in multiple ways. It has targeted $1.4 million to 15 nonprofits and 23 programs affecting nearly 2,000 youngsters during the last year. With its many partners including local employers, it is helping parents train for and land jobs that pay more than $15 an hour. It is helping young families find affordable housing and quality child care.

Increase graduation rates.

The percentage of teenagers earning diplomas within six years of entering high school has been relatively flat. The rate across Dane County is up from 92% to 93% over four years, according to the United Way’s dashboard of key indicators, which it plans to carefully track.

Some groups aren’t doing as well others, though still improving. The graduation rate for Black students is up 4 percentage points to 79%. Latino students have gone from 85% to 88%.

Boys and Girls Club's workforce training center will help fill critical worker shortage With Wisconsin projected to be 130,000 workers short by decade end, workforce development programs and centers are increasingly important to find and train workers, especially in the skilled trades.

The United Way invested $3.7 million in 18 nonprofits and 32 programs affecting the education of 5,700 young people last year. This includes tutors working one-on-one with students who are struggling at reading and algebra. It includes mentors encouraging adolescents to try new things and overcome social anxiety. The United Way helps support summer and after-school programs so kids can socialize and explore career goals.

Ensure a family of three can afford to rent a two-bedroom apartment.

About 78% of Dane County residents earn enough to pay for that now, or the equivalent of that if the size of their household is different. That’s up about 2 percentage points over four years. To keep pushing this metric in the right direction, the United Way steered $3.4 million to 19 partners and 40 programs impacting 8,700 people. With its partners, it’s providing more affordable housing and helping tenants avoid eviction. It’s finding jobs and places to live for people released from prison.

Increase life expectancy.

This indicator of good health has been slipping. Dane County residents, based on the United Way’s latest numbers, can expect to live about 81 years and 5 months. That’s down from 81 years and 10 months four years ago.

Doulas could help reduce death rates of Black and Latino babies in Wisconsin Infant mortality, which has long been more of a problem among Black babies than white babies in Dane County and throughout Wisconsin, continues to present a racial and ethnic disparity.

The life expectancy for Black and Native American residents in Dane County is about 73 years, which has fallen by one year for Black people, and barely nudged up for Native Americans. Asian residents are living the longest lives — an average of nearly 89 years, though that’s down slightly, too.

In targeting this goal, the United Way invested $2.9 million into 16 programs helping nearly 10,000 people. This includes health workers and doulas to ensure good outcomes for mothers and their newborns. It includes signing people up for health insurance and subsidizing, if necessary, insurance premiums.

HOW TO HELP To donate to the United Way of Dane County, or to register for Monday's fundraising kickoff at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, go to unitedwaydanecounty.org.

The United Way’s data suggests our region is improving but still has a long way to go — especially for people of color.

That’s why it’s so important to help the United Way continue its work to meet these goals. Please donate at unitedwaydanecounty.org.

The United Way of Dane County, which just passed a century of public service, is launching its annual fundraising campaign Monday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field in Madison. Donors and volunteers will enjoy a family carnival, prizes and ice cream. They also can volunteer to put together care kits of diapers, paper towels and toilet paper for young families.

Organizers encourage the public to register in advance for the event at unitedwaydanecounty.org. You also can just show up. About 700 people are expected.

If you can’t go, please make a donation or volunteer online. Last year, some 20,000 donors gave $18 million. (Full disclosure: Jenny Price, a member of the State Journal editorial board, works for WayForward Resources, a nonprofit in Middleton that has received grants from the United Way.)

The United Way of Dane County’s strategic priorities are strong. Its donations from area residents must be, too.

