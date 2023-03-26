Members of our Wisconsin State Journal editorial board met in recent weeks with all 28 candidates in 14 competitive Madison City Council races on the April 4 ballot. Below are the candidates we recommend to voters, based on our discussions and research about their records and priorities.

District 2

Colin Barushok

This 27-year-old legislative aide who has served on important city committees wants to create more incentives for housing to ease cost in this district that stretches from the eastern edge of the UW-Madison campus to James Madison Park. Barushok was a big proponent of expanding sidewalk cafes to help small businesses during the pandemic. Similarly, he’s excited about the possibilities for a pedestrian mall on State Street. As a young man of color, Barushok calls body cameras on police a “no brainer,” given their ability to show what really happened and bring accountability following controversial interactions. He’s more specific with his policy prescriptions than his opponent. His mathematics degree will help inform city budgeting discussions. Juliana Bennett, 23, the other candidate for this open seat, has represented a mostly student district on the council during the last two years. Bennett graduated and is now a state worker. Bennett is engaging and knowledgeable. But Barushok offers broader experience and better priorities.

District 3

Derek Field

“Public policy is what I live and breathe,” says this impressive data analyst who grew up on a Blue Mounds farm, went to UW-Madison and graduated with a master’s degree from the La Follette School of Public Affairs. Field is keen on improving the city’s housing crisis, having made a dozen offers to buy homes before finally landing one in this district east of Highway 51. He’s also prioritizing water quality, given concerns about chemicals seeping into East Side drinking wells, and he wisely supports body cameras on police officers “for the interests of both sides of the camera,” he says. More data should inform decisions about public safety, the city budget and equity, the 29-year-old says. Trained in policy use and data, “I know crap when I see it,” he says of misleading numbers. He really likes the idea of a pedestrian mall on State Street to help enliven Downtown. His opponent, Matthew Van Eperen, 27, a contracts negotiator, is impressive, too. Voters in this district can’t go wrong with either candidate. Yet Field’s command of so many issues should give him the nod.

District 4

Mike Verveer

With nearly three decades of public service as an affable and effective alderman for Downtown, this 54-year-old attorney is too great of a resource for his constituents and colleagues to replace now. Verveer has been a leader on innovative ways to provide more affordable housing in the heart of the city, such as offering developers more height and density in exchange for less-expensive units. He’s also favored body cameras on patrol officers to help ensure fairness and accountability. Verveer helped Downtown businesses get more sidewalk space during the pandemic, and he’s a champion for the longtime dream of creating a true pedestrian mall on State Street with sidewalk cafes, music, art and more. His opponent, Maxwell Laubenstein, 21, a UW-Madison student, deserves credit for giving voters a choice. Verveer rarely draws an opponent. But Verveer is better positioned to improve Downtown for all.

District 6

Davy Mayer

This race features a former City Council member versus a neighborhood association leader, so both are involved and knowledgeable about city and district issues. We’re recommending Mayer, 48, who is vice president of the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Neighborhood Association in this Near East Side district, because he makes a compelling case for promoting growth that most residents can support. He pledges to be a bridge between neighborhoods and developers to build buy-in on a wide variety of housing projects. He also brings a sense of urgency to affordability, highlighting the difficulty service industry workers are having in paying rent or a mortgage. A web manager for UW-Madison, he’s digitally savvy, which suggests he’ll be a good communicator with constituents. Both candidates are strong on transit, though Mayer says he’s never owned a car, making him a true champion. Former Ald. Marsha Rummel, 66, is running for the council again after a couple years off. We’ve favored Rummel for a council seat in the past, and we like her attention to more workforce and owner-occupied housing. But Mayer deserves a chance to serve.

District 8

Muralidharan “MGR” Govindarajan

A first-generation college student and photographer at UW-Madison, Govindarajan seems more connected to his peers on campus than his opponent. He’s served in student government and testified at the state Capitol about student concerns. He offers fellow students strong priorities, such as seeking more affordable housing and greater transparency for leases. Govindarajan, 21, would like the city and UW to work more together on a plan for greater student housing. He promises to advocate for round-the-clock use of mental health professionals in responding to related 911 calls. His opponent, Charlie Fahey, is impressive, too, and wants to work on similar challengers. We’re recommending Govindarajan, who seems to bring more knowledge and experience to the race.

District 9

No endorsement.

District 10

Sheri Carter

Because of redistricting, two incumbents are now seeking to represent this district that straddles the Beltline on the South and Southwest sides. We highly recommend Sheri Carter, 67, for her stronger and longer track record. She can point to lots of accomplishments, including park improvements and making sure the South Side keeps a grocery store. She wisely opposed a full-time City Council and giant pay hike. As one of the first two Black women elected to the council — and the first to become council president — she’s been an advocate for body cameras on patrol officers for greater accountability and public trust. Like her opponent, Carter wants more affordable housing — including access to loans to own single-family homes or condos. She wants to make sure plans for a faster, more efficient bus system treat her district fairly. While she’s dedicated to her district, she also understands the importance of Downtown and supports more room for diverse events and pedestrians, including on State Street. Ald. Yannette Figueroa Cole, 53, has experience and wants to keep serving, too. We admire her dedication. Yet we endorse Carter as the clear choice.

District 12

Amani Latimer Burris

With deep roots and involvement in the community, Latimer Burris, 53, deserves a chance to serve this North Side district. She nearly won a Dane County Board seat two years ago and is stepping up again, hoping to represent the public. Her strong priorities include cleaning up and remaking the former Oscar Mayer site. She wants better bus service for constituents and fewer speeders on East Washington Avenue. Protecting Starkweather Creek from chemicals is another goal. As a Black woman with first-hand experience of the benefits of having body cameras on police officers when accused of a violation, she will be another strong advocate for greater accountability and transparency in policing. She supports a pedestrian mall Downtown, seeing more opportunities for small businesses, including minority-owned entrepreneurs. Her opponent, Julia Matthews, 30, would do a fine job. But Latimer Burris’ sincerity and enthusiasm give her the edge.

District 14

Isadore Knox Jr.

Isadore Knox Jr. knows the South Side as well as anyone, having lived, coached youth football and encouraged business development here for decades. Here’s already served on the City Council in the past. And his professional career as a former equal opportunity manager for the state and Dane County shows his commitment to making Madison a better city for all. Knox, 67, isn’t a fan of user fees. He wants to see if some services could be consolidated to save money in the budget. He’ll be another council member of color who wants body cameras on patrol officers. He loves the idea of a more pedestrian-friendly State Street. Though we disagree with Knox’s concerns about height and density for additional housing along South Park Street, we respect his keen interest in supporting more home ownership and condos to build wealth. His opponent, Noah Lieberman, 28, an Epic Systems employee, makes a good point that newer residents like him don’t have much of a voice on the council now, even though they are creating a lot of the city’s growth. Yet Knox is too solid and experienced to pass by.

District 15

Brad Hinkfuss

“I have literally built affordable housing,” says this executive director of Housing Initiatives Inc. He’s dedicated his professional life to helping people find stable places to live. So he’ll bring enormous knowledge to the challenge of Madison’s housing crisis. This includes encouraging more homeownership and changes to regulations so condos are easier to build. Hinkfuss, 53, has lived and developed deep connections in this East Side district for decades, putting him in better touch with constituents. He favors body cameras on patrol officers, noting their ability to provide the public with valuable information after controversial police encounters in other cities. He’s also excited about the possibilities for a pedestrian mall on State Street, which shows his commitment to keeping the city’s Downtown healthy. His opponent, Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, 52, is impressive, too. She’s a professional comedian with small business experience. The City Council could definitely use more levity instead of conflict. Yet Hinkfuss offers voters more know-how.

District 16

Jael Currie

This Far East and Southeast Side district has two good choices on the April 4 ballot. We’re backing the incumbent, Ald. Jael Currie, 35, because she seems to be off to a good start serving this large and diverse area after one term. Like her opponent, Kim Richman, 67, she has deep roots, strong priorities and knowledge. A housing director for the YMCA, she is intimately involved in Madison’s housing crisis. She’s enthusiastic about better bus service and the potential for a passenger train. Other priorities include public health and safety, economic growth and environmental protection. Richman, a retired salesman who still works as a crossing guard, started a good neighbor group and is more attentive to traffic concerns. We hope he stays involved. Currie, though, deserves a second term.

District 18

Charles Myadze

This one-term incumbent still has a lot of things he wants to do for the North Side — and he’s learned a lot during the past two years about how to make an impact. Myadze, 47, a single parent and union steelworker, led the push for much-needed housing on the Raemisch Farm site in his district. As a Black man, he’s become another convincing voice for body cameras on patrol officers to help ensure accountability and transparency. He wants to make sure plans to start with cameras on officers on the North Side gets going. While public safety, housing and equity are his top priorities for his district, he also wants a vibrant Downtown, including support for a pedestrian mall on State Street. His opponent, Michelle Ellinger Linley, 39, the owner of a newborn care coordinator, offers a lot of knowledge and commitment. But sticking with Myadze makes sense, given his goals and potential.

District 19

Kristen Slack

This 53-year-old professor of social work at UW-Madison offers an interesting idea to improve the city’s housing crunch while helping more young people succeed at school: She advocates for allowing more housing density around public schools. Slack will bring lots of experience to the City Council in analyzing policy, programs and data. She’s also committed to improving fairness and opportunity for disadvantaged residents. She fears a “Cadillac version” of bus rapid transit between the East and West sides will limit funding for a north-south route. She speaks convincingly about her commitment to combating climate change and protecting Madison’s lakes — two challenges this West Side district that borders Lake Mendota will appreciate. She’s also excited about the possibilities for enlivening State Street and Downtown. Her opponent, John Guequierre, 76, knows a lot about housing and energy efficiency. He’d do a fine job. But Slack offers more creativity and high potential for results.

District 20

Barbara Harrington-McKinney

This race pits two incumbents against one another, and both have done good jobs on the council. We’re recommending Harrington-McKinney, a church administrator and restorative justice facilitator, for her attention to disparities along racial and economic lines. One of the first two Black women elected to the council, Harrington-McKinney, 77, is a strong advocate for body cameras on patrol officers to help ensure transparency and accountability. She also wants to focus on providing more workforce housing. Given feedback from residents, she’s prioritizing more public and traffic safety, citing speeding and fatalities on Schroeder Road. She voted against a council raise and touts her independence. Her opponent, Ald. Matt Phair, 45, is personable and experienced. But Harrington-McKinney is the better choice.