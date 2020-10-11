Our endorsements for the Wisconsin Legislature: Vote for strong state leaders

The Wisconsin State Journal editorial board held video conferences with more than two dozen candidates for the Legislature from across south-central Wisconsin in recent weeks.
All of the candidates seeking state office deserve praise for giving voters a choice. Running for an Assembly or Senate seat is a huge undertaking and commitment — especially during a pandemic.
Yet the candidates pictured below are best prepared and offer the strongest priorities for their districts and the state.
Senate District 16MELISSA SARGENT
This likeable and experienced assemblywoman is the easy choice for this open Senate seat on and around Madison’s East Side. Sargent, D-Madison, is well versed on state issues and a strong advocate for protecting our lakes and drinking water from contaminants, including PFAS. She has prioritized incentives for more affordable housing, which is a huge challenge for the region. Sargent is appropriately concerned about gun violence and, like the vast majority of voters, wants consistent background checks on gun purchases. A single mother of four boys, Sargent is an effective voice for public schools. She supports a fair process for redrawing voting district lines. Sargent’s opponent, Republican Scott Barker, a firefighter from Sun Prairie, didn’t participate in our editorial board interviews and doesn’t seem to be running a spirited challenge.
Senate District 26KELDA ROYS
This persuasive and hard-working former assemblywoman won our endorsement in the August primary when she defeated six other Democrats for this open seat representing most of Madison. An attorney, small business owner, housing and health advocate, champion for women’s rights and mother, Roys should serve the city’s interests well and doesn’t have a Republican opponent in the Nov. election. She has shown an ability to work with Republicans on such delicate issues as emergency contraception.
Assembly District 37ABIGAIL LOWERY
This village of DeForest trustee and former teacher is a strong advocate for fair voting district maps. She highlights how Republicans split DeForest and the town of Windsor into multiple districts when they drew district lines a decade ago to dilute Dane County’s political power. Assembly District 37 stretches all the way from DeForest to the edge of Oconomowoc and Waukesha County. Lowery, a Democrat, is making fair maps following the census a top priority. She also will advocate for public schools. We like and have endorsed the Republican incumbent, John Jagler, R-Watertown, in past races. He has grown in the job and works well with others. But his refusal to acknowledge the unfairness of gerrymandering is disturbing, given the odd and narrow shape of his district. Lowery is ready to serve and doesn’t come off as a far-left progressive, as Jagler contends. An independent candidate for the seat, Stephen Ratzlaff, deserves thanks for giving voters a third choice and championing the need for a solid source of revenue for good roads. We encourage him to run for local office to gain experience in government, as Lowery has done.
Assembly District 39MARK BORN
This four-term Republican incumbent from Beaver Dam represents his conservative district well and has shown needed pragmatism on the Legislature’s budget committee. For example, he acknowledges that raising vehicle registration and title fees wasn’t a popular or ideal way to get needed money to fix roads in the last state budget. But “at least we found a way” to pay for improvements, he said. Born understands that open-road tolling or other methods of charging motorists for the miles they travel will be needed in the future, because more cars and trucks will run on electricity and avoid paying the gas tax. Born has advocated for keeping schools safe and expanding rural broadband, which we appreciate. He hasn’t embraced nonpartisan redistricting, which is disappointing. But he acknowledges the public’s concern and expresses openness for better maps. His Democratic opponent, Izzy Hassey Nevarez of Juneau, is a young banker who is eager to serve. But he’s only been in the district a few years and would benefit from experience in local government to prepare him for the Legislature.
Assembly District 42JON PLUMER
Plumer understands how financially devastating the pandemic has been for many small businesses in his district. He owns a karate school in Lodi that’s taken a hit, though he’s managed to keep limited classes going in a safe way. Unlike many in his party, this Republican incumbent supports a nonpartisan process for drawing legislative and congressional districts. He’s also a strong advocate for helping people with substance abuse problems, and the homeless. Plumer’s opponent, Melisa Arndt of Rio, is a licensed practical nurse who would bring more urgency to safeguarding our communities against COVID-19. But Plumer has a better handle on the state’s biggest challenges and how to get things done at the statehouse. He’s a reasonable Republican who works well with others.
Assembly District 43DON VRUWINK
This moderate Democrat from Milton prides himself on working across the partisan divide to help his rural and small-town constituents. Vruwink is a retired teacher who, unlike some Democrats, supports in-person classes — especially for the youngest students. He says school districts in his area have done relatively well at keeping their buildings open yet safe for students, despite the pandemic. He’s a strong advocate for school safety, including keeping police officers at high schools. We like his Republican opponent, Beth Drew of Milton. She’s involved in local government and community groups and would do a fine job. She’s a Republican who is open to fair maps instead of gerrymandering. But Vruwink has a proven record and the right attitude to get more done.
Assembly District 44SUE CONLEY
Both candidates for this open seat would do a good job at representing Janesville at the statehouse. They have been heavily involved in local government and their communities, and well-informed about state issues. But Conley, a Democrat whose husband contracted COVID-19, is much more engaged on public health issues, including supporting a reasonable mask requirement in indoor public spaces. “It’s something we can do to take care of each other,” she said. Conley understands how the state’s funding formula hurts the Janesville School District and pledges to fix it. We like her keen interest in helping the homeless, who are facing a double dose of hardship because of the virus and approaching winter. Her Republican opponent, Duwayne Severson, has served on the local school board and city council. But his defense of gerrymandering is weak, while Conley pledges to back fair maps.
Assembly District 46GARY HEBL
This Sun Prairie Democratic incumbent and attorney has been a strong advocate for restoring trust in our courts. He stresses that Wisconsin has one of the weakest rules in the nation for when judges should step away from cases because of potential conflicts of interest, and he’s sponsored a bill to fix that. Hebl has deep roots in Sun Prairie and comes from a long family line of public service. His opponent, Terry Lyon, says he’s a libertarian and union leader running as a Republican, which is an unusual combination. He’s right that many voters are tired of the two political parties constantly fighting, and he pledges to be more independent. But Hebl has a better handle on the challenges facing this district — including high caseloads of COVID-19 in Dane County — and Hebl is much more willing to advocate for reasonable steps to protect people’s health.
Assembly District 47JIMMY ANDERSON
This Fitchburg Democratic incumbent won a big victory for disability rights last legislative session — making national news — by convincing a stubborn Assembly speaker to allow him to attend some committee meetings remotely. Anderson was paralyzed by a drunken driver. So he speaks passionately and from firsthand experience about the need for affordable health care coverage. A strong priority has been more transparency in health costs from providers, so patients can compare the price of procedures to save money. Anderson’s accident left him with limited lung capacity, so he’s more at risk from the coronavirus. His vulnerability makes him powerful voice for reasonable state health guidelines against COVID-19. His opponent, Phil Anderson, also of Fitchburg, is a perennial libertarian candidate for state offices who is running as a Republican this time. He’s an interesting and smart guy who wants to end gerrymandering. But so does Anderson, who deserves another term.
Assembly District 49TRAVIS TRANEL
This incumbent Republican lawmaker from Cuba City in southwest Wisconsin is a strong advocate for his fellow farmers. He forcefully objected when Sonny Perdue, his own party’s U.S. Agriculture secretary, dismissed the viability of small farmers at the World Dairy Expo in Madison last year. Tranel has stuck up for immigrants who work hard on Wisconsin farms, and he’s encouraged Wisconsin’s universities to find new products for milk. Tranel is easygoing yet effective and knowledgeable for his constituents. He was one of the first Republicans to cosponsor a bill for nonpartisan redistricting. We thank Tranel’s Democratic opponent, Shaun Murphy-Lopez of Hillsboro, for giving voters a choice on the Nov. 3 ballot. But Tranel deserves reelection.
Assembly District 50MARK WALDON
This likeable challenger calls himself “an independent running as a Democrat,” and he pledges to bring more collegiality and pragmatism to the statehouse. He’s a small businesses owner in Reedsburg who understands the economic challenges caused by COVID-19, yet he supports a reasonable mask mandate inside public places. Waldon wants to prioritize the expansion of rural broadband. He makes a compelling case that, if marijuana is legalized, small farmers in his district would have a lucrative new crop to grow. Unlike his opponent, Waldon is a strong advocate for fair voting districts. The one-term Republican incumbent, Rep. Tony Kurtz of Wonewoc, didn’t participate in our editorial board interviews.
Assembly District 51TODD NOVAK
This moderate Republican objected to his party’s lame-duck power grab following the election of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in late 2018, and he’s been a reasonable voice for protecting the public from COVID-19. He also was the first Republican who supported a neutral and fair process for drawing legislative and congressional districts. Novak is well-informed, having worked as a newspaper editor in Dodgeville before winning public office. And he still serves as Dodgeville’s mayor, keeping him up on municipal concerns. Novak bucked his party leaders by voting against the state splurge on billions in tax incentives for Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn. We like his opponent, Kriss Marion of Blanchardville, and endorsed her two years ago for a state Senate seat. She’s served on the Lafayette County Board with distinction, and wants to protect water quality. But so does Novak, and he’s in a better position to be an effective advocate for that cause in the Republican-run Assembly.
Assembly District 79DIANNE HESSELBEIN
This incumbent Democratic lawmaker from Middleton is a leading voice for ending gerrymandering, and her 12 years in the Assembly make her a knowledgeable and effective advocate for her constituents. We appreciate her Republican opponent, Victoria Fueger of Waunaukee, for giving voters a choice in this seat that heavily favors Democrats. But Hesselbein is the best choice. We’d encourage her to look for more ways to work with GOP lawmakers, given that they are likely to stay in power.
Assembly District 80SONDY POPE
This Democratic incumbent from Mount Horeb is a strong advocate for public schools, rural broadband and family medical leave. She is easy to get along with and wants to take the politics out of protecting the public from COVID-19. Chase Binnie, her Republican opponent and a first-time candidate, is eager to get involved. But he hasn’t lived in the district long and appears better suited to run for local office to gain experience.
Assembly District 81DAVE CONSIDINE
This former Baraboo school teacher-turned assemblyman seems about as honest as a politician can be. He started his interview with our editorial board by reminding us that years ago he told us he wouldn’t seek a fourth term — something we’d forgot. He changed his mind, he said, because he wants to make sure voters get fair voting districts following this year’s census. Considine is worth keeping because of his sincerity. And he’s not afraid to take unpopular positions that make sense, such as raising Wisconsin’s infinitesimal beer tax. We like his pragmatism. For example, he’s been working hard to find a way for local farmers to harvest their animals closer to home, because many can’t afford to truck them to Iowa. His Republican opponent, David Dahlke, doesn’t appear to be running a strong challenge and didn’t share his views with our board.
