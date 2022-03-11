Our endorsements for a better Dane County Board

The Wisconsin State Journal editorial board invited 20 candidates in 10 competitive races to discuss their bids for Dane County Board this spring. We met with most of those candidates via video conferences in recent weeks. All of the candidates deserve praise for giving voters a choice. But the 10 candidates below are best prepared for the job.

District 14

Sup. ANTHONY GRAY of Madison shows a lot of promise as a creative thinker and hard worker for his constituents after one term on the board. An attorney and entrepreneur, he wants to encourage more people in his district on Madison’s Southwest Side to pursue small-business ideas to create wealth. He’s also a strong advocate for public transit, including a better bus system, and wants to improve county parks. Though Gray hasn’t done enough to move the county jail project forward, he understands that some of the current jail’s cells are “vile” and badly need replacement. His opponent, Amanda Noles of Madison, is running a low-profile campaign and doesn’t sound committed to getting the jail done, either. Gray deserves a second term because of his broader view of county issues and much better public engagement.

District 20

SCOTT MICHALAK has served on the Marshall Village Board, encouraging growth, a farmer’s market for fresh groceries and a better municipal facilities. Now he’s eager to put his knowledge and skills to work for more people on the County Board. A machinist and father of five, Michalak wants to get the jail project done and do it right so it serves the county well for decades while steering inmates to better lives. He wants to clean up the “silt-eroding mess” that ruins boating and fishing in the Maunesha River. His opponent, Sup. Jeff Weigand of Marshall, was elected last fall as a write-in candidate in a special election. Weigand gained notoriety for fighting a county mask mandate during the pandemic. But that mandate has been lifted, leaving his campaign without much of a cause. If Weigand has other priorities, he’s not doing much to share them with the public. Michalak is the better, more well-rounded choice.

District 24

CLINT KEAVENY of Monona got into local politics when he learned the city was going to hire a police officer with a troubling past. Keaveny succeeded in convincing the local police commission to rescind a job offer to the officer, which was no small feat, and his involvement in local government took off from there. Keaveny wants to get the county jail project done, encourage more affordable housing and insist on more action to clean area lakes. An interesting idea he’s pushing is a county-sponsored sustainable food label, which would help businesses show customers they are handling runoff properly to deter algae blooms. He’d like to offer an innovation award to encourage lake stewardship. A top priority will be clear and better communication with constituents. His opponent, incumbent Sup. Sarah Smith, who won the seat two years ago without any competition, is well-connected in Democratic political circles and cites some important goals. She’s smart and likeable. But she offers voters fewer specifics about what she will do if reelected. Her view of the jail project is short-sighted. Keaveny offers more energy and innovation.

District 25

Sup. TIM KIEFER of Waunakee works hard for his constituents, understands complex county issues and brings a wealth of experience about the judicial system to the job, having worked as a private attorney and public prosecutor. He’s been a strong advocate for getting the county jail done right, even if that costs more than planned. Kiefer is optimistic the county can get federal money for a North Mendota Parkway. He helped make sure Highway M will be rebuilt. Kiefer also advocates for better parks and bike trails. His opponent, Carlos Umpierre of Waunakee, has run a quiet campaign, giving voters little reason to support him. Kiefer has the record of accomplishment that deserves another term.

District 28

Sup. MICHELE DOOLAN of Cross Plains has a simple goal for her public service — to “make sure my district is heard,” she says. Too often, Madison supervisors and their concerns dominate the giant 37-member County Board. “We don’t want to be a bedroom community for Madison,” Doolan says of her district in northwestern Dane County. The communities she represents, including Black Earth, Cross Plains and Mazomanie, need better broadband service, which Doolan is fighting for. She wants to get the jail done and mitigate flooding while encouraging tourism. Her redrawn district will include the Wollersheim Winery, she notes. Doolan wants to make sure parks are accessible to the disabled. She’s shown some refreshing independence on the board. While she describes herself as a registered Democrat, she says she likes to think outside the box and has a strong working relationship with Sup. Dave Ripp, who is more conservative. Doolan’s opponent, Bill Brosius of Cross Plains, is running a quiet campaign that gives voters little reason to support him. Doolan is more engaging and on top of the issues facing her district. She deserves a second term.

District 30

Sup. PAT DOWNING of rural Blanchardville has been a reliable representative for southwestern Dane County, including Mount Horeb and Belleville. A classical guitar builder and piano tuner, Downing appreciates small business owners. He’s also fought for lake restoration and enjoys getting constituents answers to their questions and concerns. Downing has supported getting the jail project done with enough beds and space. He enjoys support from lots of town and village leaders, who appreciate his advocacy for rural broadband. Downing’s opponent, Jerry O’Brien of Belleville, who has run before, doesn’t seem to be mounting a serious challenge. Downing, who has served for more than a decade on the County Board, still has a lot of knowledge and experience to offer.

District 31

Sup. JERRY BOLLIG of Oregon, a retired accountant, deserves another term on the County Board after a decade of service. He’s a strong advocate for getting the jail project done right, even if it costs more because of inflation and the pandemic. Bollig also has a lot of knowledge about the Alliant Energy Center, which offers great potential for redevelopment. Bollig has lived his whole life in the area and served on the Oregon Village Board for two decades. His experience and strong working relationship with other supervisors help him get things done and set him apart in this race. We like his opponent, Todd Kluever, too. Kluever is focused on getting the jail done and deterring flooding. But Bollig has a firmer grasp on the county’s most pressing challenges, making him the better choice for another term.

District 34

Sup. PATRICK MILES of McFarland has served on the Dane County Board for 16 years with lots of energy and ideas for improving his district. He’s shown appropriate concern for area lakes, including wetland preservation, flooding projection and dredging. He’s pushed to mitigate the risk of climate change while advocating for parks and trails. At the same time, Miles recognizes the huge potential for economic development and prosperity at the Alliant Energy Center, which he influences as chairman of a key committee. His opponent, Herb Taylor of McFarland, hasn’t run the kind of spirited campaign that could justify replacing such a solid incumbent. Miles deserves another two-year term.

District 36

Sup. MELISSA RATCLIFF of Cottage Grove was a big reason the County Board finally approved more money to get a long-stalled jail project moving forward again. The mom of two teens and paralegal is also on top of health and transportation issues for older adults while advocating for bike trails and parks. Ratcliff supports the construction of an Amazon distribution center in her district. She wants to mitigate citizen concerns about a landfill expansion. Ratcliff has been a consensus builder on the board and definitely deserves another term. Her opponent, Andrew McKinney of Cottage Grove, seems sincere about wanting to serve the public. But Ratcliff provides eastern Dane County voters with little reason for change.

District 37

Sup. KATE MCGINNITY of Cambridge is off to a great start during her first term representing southeastern Dane County on the County Board. She’s a big proponent of rural broadband, protecting and expanding natural areas, and helping older adults. She’s worked hard to help local businesses operating during the pandemic, and wants to bolster the downtowns of small towns in her district. COVID-19 has hurt transportation programs for older adults, McGinnity highlights, because fewer people have volunteered to drive others out of fear of catching the virus. She wants to get those efforts back on track. McGinnity has developed strong relationships with other supervisors to get things done. She’s also an active and disarming source of information for constituents. McGinnity’s challenger, Steven Schulz, doesn’t appear to be running an active campaign. McGinnity is the better and proven choice.

Wisconsin State Journal editorial board The views expressed in the editorials are shaped by the board, independent of news coverage decisions elsewhere in the newspaper. STAFF MEMBERS SCOTT MILFRED, Editorial page editor PHIL HANDS, Editorial cartoonist COMMUNITY MEMBERS JANINE GESKE SUSAN SCHMITZ WAYNE STRONG