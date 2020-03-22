OUR ENDORSEMENTS: Christina Gomez Schmidt and Wayne Strong for Madison School Board

An enrichment director for a tutoring company and mother of three, Gomez Schmidt understands the need to challenge all students to keep more families in the district. She also stresses transparency to build community trust.

Strong, a retired police lieutenant who served as a school-based officer and coached Southside Raiders football, has been a role model for countless African American boys. He’s right that reading starts at home, and would accelerate promising efforts to get fun books into the hands of young, disadvantaged children and their parents.

Gomez Schmidt and Strong want to ensure that everyone has a right to be heard — and to hear what’s happening — at School Board meetings. The board wisely voted to keep a single police officer (most of them black men) in each main high school.