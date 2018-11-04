U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is getting better at cooperating in Congress.
She was the Wisconsin congressional delegation’s most improved member at working across the aisle last year, according to the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, which tracks how often lawmakers sponsor bills with bipartisan support.
Baldwin, D-Madison, one of the more liberal members of the Senate, nonetheless worked with conservative U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, to provide better mental health services to rural areas, where farmer suicides outpace all other occupations. Their bill has been added to the latest farm bill.
Baldwin and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, steered legislation to the president’s desk supporting family caregivers, and Baldwin backed a related tax credit with Republican co-sponsors. In all, Baldwin counts 10 of her bills signed into law by Republican President Donald Trump, including measures to restrict the flow of illegal opioids and provide treatment for abuse.
Baldwin is a model of civility. That’s something we’ve always respected during her long career in public service. With a president whose incendiary comments and crude behavior are beneath the highest office of the land, Baldwin’s fine example of debating public policy with passion yet respect is needed more than ever.
The State Journal editorial board endorses Baldwin in Tuesday’s election for a second term in the U.S. Senate.
Baldwin won’t ignore the president’s worst instincts when he spreads fear and division at home and around the world. Far too many Republicans in Washington have abandoned their principles on key issues such as international stability and free trade to stay in the chaotic president’s favor.
Baldwin’s challenger, state Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, is a nurse and staunch advocate for conservative social causes. She’s running an energetic campaign, and is less likely than Baldwin to assume more government is the answer to problems, which we like.
But we’re not convinced Vukmir will stand up to or even caution Trump when he strays from American traditions and values. Last week, when Trump suggested he could flout clear language in the Constitution by ending birthright citizenship with an executive order, Vukmir offered general praise for the president’s harsh immigration policies, which are making it harder for Wisconsin employers to fill jobs. Vukmir should have sided with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, who said an executive order repealing parts of the Constitution was “obviously” impossible if you are a “believer in following the plain text” of the 14th Amendment, as Ryan is.
During a meeting with our editorial board, Vukmir refused to distance herself from Trump’s claim that journalists are “enemies of the people.” A free press serves as an important check on big-government control and secrecy, something conservatives should appreciate.
We haven’t endorsed Baldwin in most of her bids for public office. But we strongly recommend her now. Baldwin is showing more pragmatism as a U.S. senator who represents all of Wisconsin. She’ll be more independent than her opponent when it counts.