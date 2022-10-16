Our endorsement: Mandela Barnes is so much better for Wisconsin than Ron Johnson

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has given Wisconsin voters plenty of reasons to fire him in the Nov. 8 election.

The Oshkosh Republican broke his promise not to seek a third term. For years he sponsored a constitutional amendment to limit U.S. senators to no more than 12 years in office. But now that his own rule would apply to him, he has selfishly abandoned the idea.

With our nation facing its worst pandemic in a century, Johnson questioned the science and promoted conspiracy theories, which risked people’s lives.

Johnson has rejected widely popular and bipartisan legislation, such as the most significant gun safety law in 30 years following the massacre of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Even Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell was on board.

Johnson loves to oppose and complain. But he rarely gets much done for our state and nation.

Johnson was elected in the tea party wave of 2010 as a budget hawk and business leader who would encourage a strong economy and free enterprise. But when former President Donald Trump spent freely and ran up debt, Johnson mostly caved. When Trump called for a boycott of Wisconsin’s iconic Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Company for making reasonable business decisions, Johnson said little.

Worst of all, Johnson helped fuel the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol by backing Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud that continue to undermine American democracy and civility today. Johnson and his staff even tried to deliver a slate of fake electors to then-Vice President Mike Pence to undermine the will of Wisconsin voters. To his credit, Pence took an honorable and patriotic path instead, rejecting Trump and Johnson’s underhanded moves.

The Wisconsin State Journal editorial board called for Johnson to resign two days after the Jan. 6 insurrection, and we still wish he would have taken our advice.

But this editorial is about more than just how lousy Johnson is at representing Wisconsin, or how dangerous he has become at inflaming division and weakening American democracy.

This editorial is an endorsement of Mandela Barnes, the young and capable Democratic lieutenant governor and former state representative who is challenging the stale and negative incumbent. Barnes is the much better choice for Wisconsin voters who want a senator more in touch with ordinary people’s lives, and more willing to seek greater opportunity for all of his constituents.

A Milwaukee native who grew up in a working-class family, Barnes would become the first Black U.S. senator from Wisconsin if elected. He told our editorial board last week that the first thing he wants to pass if Democrats expand their majority in the U.S. Senate is nonpartisan redistricting. Voters across the state have approved advisory referendums demanding fair maps so voting districts can’t be surgically drawn to protect entrenched politicians from competition and accountability.

Unlike Johnson, Barnes supports federal legislation to restore reproductive freedom in Wisconsin. Barnes would back legislation allowing women access to safe and legal abortions just as Roe v. Wade had done for a half century. Johnson favored strict limits on abortions in the past. He only tried to soften his position recently to save his reelection bid. He claims he wants to let the public vote on the controversial issue, yet he didn’t get behind the Democratic governor’s attempt to do just that.

Unlike Johnson, Barnes will bring an open mind and much-needed optimism to the Senate. That will be a refreshing change from Johnson’s cantankerous and stubborn mistrust of institutional knowledge and norms.

Unlike Johnson, Barnes backs popular proposals for a higher minimum wage, legal marijuana for adults, limits on the size of ammunition magazines and incentives for clean energy. Showing how backward and uninspired he can be, Johnson calls climate change “B.S.” and unsolvable.

Barnes is far more in tune with Wisconsin’s values, such as ensuring children get off to strong starts in life. Johnson suggests other people’s children aren’t his concern.

As lieutenant governor, Barnes has traveled to all 72 counties in Wisconsin to meet and listen to people. Johnson has mostly relied on television ads to rile his supporters with exaggerated claims. He didn’t respond to the State Journal’s repeated requests for a meeting to discuss his campaign.

Barnes has been understandably critical of police shootings of unarmed Black men, and expressed some sympathy for calls to “defund police” in the past. But he has disavowed the “defund” movement and understands — much like U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, now does — that representing the entire state requires a broader view than being the representative for a progressive city.

Some of the worst political attack ads this fall have tried to stoke fear and racism over the national trend of increasing violent crime during the pandemic in major cities, including Milwaukee. The ads claim Barnes would “coddle criminals” and “stands with them, not us.” That’s absurd. His proposal to eliminate cash bail, which he doesn’t describe well, is nonetheless an idea that Republican Chris Christie implemented as governor of New Jersey.

And while Johnson scoffs at Barnes’ suggestion that Wisconsin’s prison population could someday be cut in half, neighboring Minnesota already has roughly half as many people in its prisons with a similar crime rate as Wisconsin. Moreover, local and state governments have the most control over law enforcement budgets and programs to divert and rehabilitate offenders, not the federal government.

Johnson has had plenty of time in Washington with little to show for it. We wholeheartedly recommend Barnes Nov. 8 for better and broader leadership in the U.S. Senate.