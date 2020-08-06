OUR ENDORSEMENT: Lindsay Lemmer best prepared for Madison seat in Assembly

Lindsay Lemmer offers voters on Madison’s East and North sides and in Maple Bluff a broad and impressive skill set to get things done at the statehouse.
She’s well versed in local government as a City Council member. And she can point to lots of accomplishments for her constituents, such as pushing to repair a dangerous intersection, and providing training and small grants for people of color, veterans and others to start small businesses.
Lemmer has led the state chapter of the National Organization for Women, advocating for reproductive rights at the state Capitol. She’s active with the Dane County Voter ID Coalition, helping people register. Her professional career in communications should help her persuade and find compromise on contentious issues. Her MBA should help her scrutinize budgets.
“I don’t know if we can break through the partisanship,” she told our editorial board this week, during a joint interview with her opponents. “But I want to try.”
The Wisconsin State Journal endorses Lemmer in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the 48th Assembly District. Lemmer also has the support of Rep. Melissa Sargent, who is leaving the seat to run for state Senate.
Our editorial board rarely weighs in to primaries. But the Democrat who wins Tuesday is all but certain to win this fall.. That’s because the district is a Democratic stronghold, and the only Republican challenger, Samuel Anderson, is a recent high school graduate.
Lemmer, 39, a Madison native, cites dealing with COVID-19 as a top priority. About 40% of child care providers have closed, she said, which makes it harder for many parents to work. Lemmer wants to help child care providers with expenses and offer hazard pay so more facilities stay open.
Unlike some Democrats, Lemmer would not defund police. Instead, she’d like to send patrol officers to fewer calls.
“We need police, but we also need to recognize that we ask them to do too much,” Lemmer said. “The police are first responders for everything.”
Other priorities include better access to broadband connections so students and workers are able to work from home if needed. She promises to champion stable funding for education, and she’s committed to ending gerrymandering.
Three other Democrats are on Tuesday’s ballot.
Samba Baldeh, a city alderman and IT project engineer, stresses the diversity he would bring to the statehouse as an immigrant from West Africa. We like his attention to small business and job training. Jason Vangalis is an impressive economic developer for a manufacturer. His focus on economic opportunity is welcome. Walter Stewart is a likeable attorney with strong priorities.
But Lemmer’s experience at building coalitions to get things done make her the best choice.
