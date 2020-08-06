OUR ENDORSEMENT: Lindsay Lemmer best prepared for Madison seat in Assembly

Lindsay Lemmer offers voters on Madison’s East and North sides and in Maple Bluff a broad and impressive skill set to get things done at the statehouse.

She’s well versed in local government as a City Council member. And she can point to lots of accomplishments for her constituents, such as pushing to repair a dangerous intersection, and providing training and small grants for people of color, veterans and others to start small businesses.

Lemmer has led the state chapter of the National Organization for Women, advocating for reproductive rights at the state Capitol. She’s active with the Dane County Voter ID Coalition, helping people register. Her professional career in communications should help her persuade and find compromise on contentious issues. Her MBA should help her scrutinize budgets.

“I don’t know if we can break through the partisanship,” she told our editorial board this week, during a joint interview with her opponents. “But I want to try.”

The Wisconsin State Journal endorses Lemmer in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the 48th Assembly District. Lemmer also has the support of Rep. Melissa Sargent, who is leaving the seat to run for state Senate.