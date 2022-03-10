OUR ENDORSEMENT: Laura Simkin is the easy choice for Madison School Board

Serving on the Madison School Board requires a lot of backbone, given the harassment members have had to endure at public meetings and outside their homes.

But Laura Simkin is up to the challenge.

"Early childhood people are not intimidated," she told our State Journal editorial board recently. "We go into classrooms with 16 3-year-olds."

That's funny, but it also rings true. If you can keep more than a dozen youngers learning and on track with clear communication and strong priorities for eight hours a day, you can probably handle just about anything.

And Simkin, 47, has done more than teach preschool classes at the highly regarded Waisman Early Childhood Program at UW-Madison. She directed a child care center for 14 years in Janesville. She coordinated services for members of the Wisconsin Early Childhood Association for five years. More recently, Simkin has managed the Satellite Family Child Care System for Reach Dane, which accredits in-home providers serving more than 1,000 children.

The mother of an East High School senior, Simkin brings far more experience, knowledge and specifics to the race for Seat 3 on the Madison School Board than her opponent, Shepherd Janeway (whose name will appear as Shepherd Joyner on the ballot).

The State Journal editorial board strongly endorses Simkin in the April 5 election.

Simkin exudes optimism for Madison's schools, students and teachers. She's also a pragmatist, looking for smart ways to improve public education, and willing to defend what's best for kids.

On the School Board's controversial decision to remove a single police officer from each of the city's four main high schools, for example, Simkin understands that police are still going to Madison's high schools pretty much every day for emergency calls. They just don't know the students anymore because they aren't assigned to get to know them the way school resource officers did.

Simkin wants to restore those close relationships between school resource officers, students, teachers and administrators. That way, school resource officers (SROs) can serve as a buffer between their school communities and outside police who respond to problems with little knowledge about who is involved or what the dynamics are.

Keeping schools safe is a top priority for Simkin, following scary fights and weapons at city high schools, especially East, where he son is a student. Teachers need more support, she says, because "disruptions make it impossible to learn." Teachers and students need "the freedom to get excited about learning," rather than worrying about reporting trouble.

The district's behavior education plan is well written, Simkin says, but its policy "is disconnected from its implementation." More staff on call to help with classroom crises makes sense. She also will be an advocate for diversifying staff to better relate to the district's diverse student body and serve as role models.

Simkin wants the district to address learning and behavioral problems early, knowing that disparities around suspensions and expulsions occur before many children reach kindergarten. Every child must be able to access quality early childhood care, she stresses. Young children need to "feel appreciated for who they are," she says, and too many in Madison "don't feel like school is built for them."

With a bachelor's degree in child and family studies, and a master's in early care and education leadership and policy, Simkin has studied the social and emotional as well as brain development of children. She promises to use that knowledge in a respectful and open-minded way to help the board find consensus around responsible and effective public policy decisions.

Clear communication and more transparency with the public will be key, she says. So will addressing mental health needs as the pandemic subsides.

Instead of eliminating honors classes, Simkin wants to encourage more students to give them a try. She's not a fan of charter schools outside the control of the district. But Simkin told the State Journal editorial board she hopes the district can learn from One City School, which is overseen by the University of Wisconsin System as it strives to help more students of color reach college.

Joyner, 26, is likeable and joined the Seat 3 race to counter a candidate who made dismissive comments about transgender students. That candidate has since dropped out.

We admire Joyner's determination to advocate for transgender students. Joyner works as a part-time art teacher. We thank Joyner for running and giving voters a choice.

But Simkin's well-informed and spirited campaign is the better choice -- by far -- for Madison voters. She's much more prepared for the job.

Two other seats on the board are mostly uncontested. Nichelle Nichols, a former Madison School District administrator whom we've endorsed in the past for School Board, will do a fine job filling Seat 5.

For Seat 4, incumbent Ali Muldrow is the only name on the ballot, with conservative agitator David Blaska making a late write-in challenge. Blaska says he wants to provide an outlet for a protest vote. Blaska lost by a wide margin to Muldrow three years ago, when our board passed on endorsing either candidate. This time around, Blaska's name won't even be on the ballot. So Muldrow's reelection is all but assured.

We urge more candidates to run for School Board in future elections. For now, the best choice on the April ballot for the only truly competitive race is Simkin for Seat 3.

