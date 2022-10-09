Our endorsement: Keep Gov. Tony Evers as a check on GOP extremes

Tony Evers has been a calm and responsible governor during chaotic times.

While other politicians rely on volume and insults to pit Americans against one another, Evers’ understated yet knowledgeable leadership has been a welcome relief for Wisconsin.

Evers, a Democrat, has been the only real check on Republican power at the statehouse. That’s because Republican lawmakers have repeatedly gerrymandered voting districts to give themselves an unfair lock on legislative power. They’re unlikely to lose their majorities over the coming decade even if Democrats win a wave election.

Evers has come through on some of his biggest promises, including investing in public schools, fixing our roads and expanding rural broadband. He signed more than $2 billion in income tax cuts while avoiding the chronic budget deficits of the past. Wisconsin now enjoys a financially healthy surplus that’s projected to top $5 billion by next summer.

With so many attack ads this fall claiming candidates of all stripes are “too extreme” for Wisconsin, such a charge against Evers would be laughable. He’s modest, moderate, civil, sensible and relatively consistent. You know what you’re going to get if you reelect Evers — something that can’t be said of his opponent.

The Wisconsin State Journal editorial board endorses Evers for another four-year term in the Nov. 8 election.

The race for governor features sharp contrasts.

Evers is a Plymouth native and lifelong state resident with lots of experience leading government institutions. He can speak at length, and with depth and insight, into Wisconsin’s challenges and opportunities.

Evers was a school leader for decades in Oakfield, Oshkosh, Tomah and Verona before statewide voters elected him three times to guide Wisconsin’s K-12 schools as superintendent of public instruction. Evers is indisputably the “education governor” in this race. He’s put his heart and soul into helping our children learn to succeed and improve, including support for public charters schools.

Republican nominee Tim Michels is the owner of a large construction business. He calls the Waukesha County lake community of Chenequa his home, though he owns a $17 million estate in Greenwich, Connecticut. Michels has never served in public office and was defeated by a double-digit margin when he ran for U.S. Senate in 2004.

Michels sent his children to private academies in Manhattan and Connecticut while living much of the time on the East Coast during the last decade. He appears detached from many of the struggles Wisconsin’s public schools face, such as hiring enough teachers.

On abortion, Evers is fighting in court and called a special session to try to defeat an 1849 state law banning the procedure in virtually all cases. The Republican-controlled Legislature has so far refused to act.

Women couldn’t even vote when the state’s harsh law controlling their bodies was adopted. The old law appears enforceable again because the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a constitutional right to an abortion in June.

As recently as last month, Michels offered unqualified support for the 1849 law, showing just how backward his views can be. The ancient law doesn’t even allow exceptions for rape or incest. In recent weeks, Michels has tried to moderate his position, suggesting he’d accept narrow exemptions if the Legislature sent him such a bill. But his changing statements don’t appear genuine.

On protecting American democracy in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, Evers has admirably defended the nonpartisan administration of elections in Wisconsin and the neutral counting of votes to ensure the will of the people is protected. Evers also has pledged to respect this fall’s results if he loses.

During a meeting last week with our editorial board, Evers promised to sign a bipartisan bill for nonpartisan redistricting if it ever reaches his desk. The bill mirrors Iowa’s proven model for fair maps. Rural and urban counties across Wisconsin have approved advisory referendums favoring this good government solution.

Michels is making no such commitments. Though not wholeheartedly embracing it, he has played along with the bogus conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. That’s a view that ignores elaborate recounts, independent audits and the findings of dozens of court cases. President Joe Biden won fair and square.

Though he hasn’t made his plans clear, Michels seems to want to let his partisan pals run elections in the future — a skewed proposition that Wisconsin voters should reject.

Michels has kowtowed to the juvenile and litigious Trump to secure the former president’s endorsement in the GOP primary. With Michels’ apparent approval, Trump still refuses to concede his obvious defeat, which is dangerous and unprecedented in modern American history.

Wisconsin needs more respect for voters and local election clerks, not endless and unfounded attacks on our democratic system of government. Wisconsin needs more bipartisan cooperation to solve problems, not one party driven by its most extreme elements getting its way on everything.

The Democratic governor has been willing to cut some deals and find agreement with his Republican counterparts when he can. He signed the big tax cut, which came from the Republican-run Legislature, for example.

We wish the governor would meet regularly with top GOP leaders to encourage better understanding and collegiality. Nonetheless, with Trump looming large over his decisions, Michels seems far less interested in working across the partisan divide.

Michels’ biggest boast is his business experience. He’s certainly been successful, though his family construction business started before he was born. Michels claims he’s an outsider who will “turn Madison upside down.” But his road-building firm is well connected with insiders and lobbyists.

Republicans fault Evers for spending his career in the public sector. But Michels Corporation relies heavily on government contracts. Michels appears to have benefited from public spending far more than he’s tried to limit it.

Michels’ lack of public-sector experience won’t prepare him well for being the state’s top government official. Evers, in contrast, did spend some time in the private sector when he was young, working at cheese factories and in a nursing home.

Michels has blamed Evers for inflation and a surge in crime during the pandemic. But these are national trends the governor has little control over. If reelected, Evers says he’ll prioritize state aid to local governments in his next budget to help fund police. And he better understands and appreciates the role of public education in providing hope and opportunity to deter bad behavior.

We’ve disagreed with the governor’s slow release of public records in the past. But the tight-lipped Michels, whose campaign didn’t respond to repeated requests for a meeting, shows little sign he’ll be more transparent.

Evers rewrote and brought some sanity to the giveaway state contract his predecessor signed with Foxconn, a Taiwanese company that has spectacularly failed to live up to its promises. To his credit, Michels has been critical of the original Foxconn deal, too.

We’d like to know more about Michels — and so would voters, we suspect. He hasn’t run an energetic or grassroots campaign, relying heavily on TV ads, instead.

Evers isn’t flashy or charismatic. But as Wisconsin’s leader, he has proven he’s capable and sincere. With so much division and continuing threats to our democracy, Evers is the much safer bet for the future.

Voters should reelect Evers Nov. 8.