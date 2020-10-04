OUR ENDORSEMENT: Joe Biden is the better choice to restore, unite America

Yet we understand that roughly half of Wisconsin will disagree with our recommendation. Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016, and polling suggests he’s not far behind Biden in the Badger State now. We don’t fault or judge those who support Trump. Democracy is best when everyone gets their say on our nation’s priorities. And when this campaign is finally over, America must try to pull together, no matter who wins. That’s the most important outcome of all.

Neither of these candidates is the best his party has to offer. This race, unfortunately, will force many Americans to choose the candidate they dislike the least. Many will vote for Biden because they are fed up with Trump and his turmoil. Many will vote for Trump because they fear the Democratic agenda, with the far left demanding the defunding of police and sweeping government regulations.