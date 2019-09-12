Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF HEAVY RAINFALL THROUGH TONIGHT... .THUNDERSTORMS WILL MOVE NORTH ACROSS THE AREA EARLY THIS MORNING. ANOTHER ROUND OF THUNDERSTORMS IS EXPECTED THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT. RAIN WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES. RAINFALL OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS HAS LED TO SATURATED SOILS AND ADDITIONAL RAIN COULD LEAD TO RAPID RUNOFF AND SOME FLASH FLOODING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, ROCK, AND SAUK. IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, DODGE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE, WALWORTH, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA. * THROUGH TONIGHT * THUNDERSTORMS WILL BRING PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE EXPECTED. * BE PREPARED FOR RAPIDLY RISING WATER LEVELS AND POSSIBLE FLOODING. BE READY TO MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IF HEAVY RAIN DEVELOPS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&