Opinion | East High students are absolutely right to pressure MMSD on assault policy

Students at Madison East High School walked out twice last week in solidarity with a student who reported she was sexually assaulted by a classmate at a party following the school’s Oct. 9 homecoming dance. Despite efforts by principals to discourage the second walkout at East, along with substantial protests at other schools, the numbers of students who chose to confront a crisis in the schools only rose.
The hundreds of students who walked out made a set of essential demands of administrators at their individual schools and of the Madison Metropolitan School District.
Specifically, they asked for:
- Education and training for staff and students on sexual assault and harassment and the reporting policy.
- Clear protocols for every student on how to report incidents both on and off district property.
- Sanctions for perpetrators of sexual assault on or off campus from suspension to expulsion.
- A commitment by the school and the district to support victims.
The demands made by students are modest. As East senior TaMaya Travis said, “We need help on where to go, we need support for our students. We need to feel safe in our school, and we don’t feel safe.”
Yet, they speak to a challenge that must be met by educators, school boards and state officials.
Initial responses by school administrators to concerns expressed by students, before and immediately after the post-homecoming incident, were disappointing. That led to the decision to walk out.
“It should have never had to have had to come to this point,” said East junior Lydia Jovaag, a protest organizer.
Now that it has come to this point, we expect district administrators and the school board will move to fully meet student demands and to implement programs that address the underlying issues not just at East but throughout a district where students from La Follette, West and Memorial high schools joined Friday’s protest. And it should not stop there. State education officials need to respond in a comprehensive manner to an issue that has been neglected for too long.
Students from as far away as Spring Green showed up on Friday to support the walkout at East — providing an important reminder that the incident at East was not unique to that school, or to the Madison school district.
Several years ago, the Associated Press reviewed state education records from across the country, supplemented by federal crime data, as part of a yearlong investigation of sexual assaults in schools. The AP uncovered roughly 17,000 official reports of sexual assaults by students over a four-year period.
“Though that figure represents the most complete tally yet of sexual assaults among the nation’s 50 million K-12 students, it does not fully capture the problem because such attacks are greatly under-reported,” the AP reported, adding that “some states don’t track them and those that do vary widely in how they classify and catalog sexual violence. A number of academic estimates range sharply higher.”
Instances of sexual harassment have historically been so widespread in public and private schools that, according to a groundbreaking study produced a decade ago by the American Association of University Women, nearly half off all students in grades 7-12 reported having experienced intimidation, pressure and threats. Yet, the AAUW found, “79% of schools with grades 7–12 had zero reports of sexual harassment.”
There continues to be a deep disconnect between the reality students experience and the responses from adults who administer schools and set education policy. Under former President Donald Trump, his profoundly misguided education secretary, Betsy DeVos, actually rescinded several sexual harassment protections under Title IX.
DeVos is gone. But the crisis remains because too many administrators, school board members and state and federal overseers of education policy fail to recognize that their duty to educate is undermined when threats and violence make it difficult — in some cases impossible — for students to learn. When the AAUW produced its “Crossing the line” report on sexual assault and harassment in the schools, the study determined, “Harassment and assault can have long lasting physical and psychological damaging impact. They contribute to a hostile and unsafe environment at an institution. It impacts the ability of a survivor to learn or continue to attend the institution.”
Of the 48% of students who said they had experienced sexual harassment, the report found, 87% said it had a negative effect on them.
Immediate responses by Madison administrators, in concrete and meaningful terms, should be seen as only a first step. The School Board should step up with a more comprehensive plan, and funding to support it. And the state should get engaged on these issues.
State Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, attended the Friday rally at East, where her children have been educated. Agard has for a number of years proposed legislation that would require the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to develop a curriculum on prevention of teen dating violence and sexual violence.
On Friday she told a Wisconsin State Journal reporter, “There is nothing that prevents Madison School District from implementing a similar curriculum within our schools. And if they do have that curriculum or they think they have that curriculum, something that they’re doing needs to be revisited because clearly the kids don’t feel like that is happening adequately.”
Sen. Agard is right.
So are the Madison East students, who have taken a leadership role at a point when too many adults have failed. Now, it is time for the adults to make it clear that they are listening, and acting, to keep all students safe from assault and harassment.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.