One last time: The election was fair. Our deep dive into thousands of complaints confirmed that again

But that doesn’t mean fraud occurred. People sometimes die in October, and absentee ballots could be filled out and returned weeks in advance of Nov. 3. State election officials get a list of people who die from another state agency. They check it against the state voter list. When they see a match, they alert local clerks to update their poll books. So a system is already in place to catch the problem.

Moreover, 42 votes wouldn’t have come close to changing the outcome of the race for president.

Some bags of ballots were not properly sealed in West Allis after being removed from machines when the polls closed. But the clerk there insisted the mistake was “immediately corrected,” and no allegation of fraud was made.

A Racine poll worker asked some voters to confirm they were residents for 10 days, rather than the required 28. The law had changed. Despite the mistake, those same voters had to fill out paperwork that would have indicated 28 days were required.

Some people were suspicious of bags of absentee ballots being counted on Election Day — but that’s what state law requires. Absentee ballots can’t be counted in advance.