One City Schools will help narrow Madison's learning gap

The Madison School District shouldn’t view One City’s dramatic expansion as competition. The school can be a partner in helping more young people across the region succeed in academics and life. That’s good for everybody.

Unlike traditional schools, One City will have an easier time trying new approaches because it’s starting from scratch for grades three and above.

Pleasant Rowland, the philanthropist who founded American Girl doll company of Middleton, gave One City Schools $5 million in 2019 to stabilize its budget. Now she’s giving $14 million for One City to purchase the building in Monona that, by 2024, could be serving 900 K-12 students, with One City’s preschool and 4-year-old kindergarten staying on Madison’s South Side.

The Madison School District deserves credit for improving outcomes for students of color in recent years. For example, only 48% of Black students were graduating on time from Madison high schools when Caire proposed Madison Prep a decade ago. That compared to 87% of white, 82% of Asian and 57% of Hispanic students.