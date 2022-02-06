One big pool of School Board candidates is best for voters

Madison voters deserve more say in who leads their School Board, and a simple change will encourage greater competition and choice.

Instead of forcing two candidates to run against each other for one seat in multiple races, all candidates should run in one big field, with the top vote-getters filling the number of seats available.

That’s how countless school districts such as Monona Grove, Stoughton and Sun Prairie elect board members. If five candidates seek two seats, for example, the top two vote-getters win election. Everyone has to run for election against everyone else who enters the race.

Madison is different. Its odd way of filling seven at-large seats requires each candidate to run for a specific seat — even though those seats aren’t tied to specific neighborhoods. The result is that incumbents often get free passes to avoid challengers and public scrutiny. Challengers tend to run for seats against other challengers.

In fact, over the last decade, 11 candidates — mostly incumbents — have run unopposed in almost half of the School Board’s races. And occasionally, a little-known candidate skates by unopposed.

That needs to change.

The Legislature should repeal the outdated law that forces Madison — and only Madison — to elect its School Board members citywide for seven specific seats. The law targeting Madison dates back to the 1980s when the City Council supported the change to try to boost minority representation. Lawmakers approved the unusual process despite overwhelming opposition from the School Board and city voters.

The board didn’t magically diversify because of the change. Though candidates of color have increasingly won seats in recent decades, it’s not clear that forcing run-offs between two candidates was to credit. In fact, the current system may have cost Ananda Mirilli her first bid for School Board in 2013, when she finished third in a three-way primary for Seat 5. One of her white opponents dropped out of the race after a three-way primary in which Mirilli finished a close third. That left Mirilli’s other white opponent as the only candidate remaining on the general election ballot.

Had all the candidates been included in the same pool of contestants, Mirilli’s name would have been on the April ballot with anyone else still in the race.

Diversity on the School Board was a problem four decades ago when the state started forcing candidates in Madison to pick an at-large seat to run in. But today, a majority of the Madison School Board and City Council are people of color. So are the City Council president and school superintendent. So are the police chief, sheriff and head of the teacher’s union.

Madison has made a lot of progress at electing diverse voices to lead our community. The pressing challenge today is a lack of competition, which cheats the public of a robust debate over the direction of its schools.

This spring, three School Board seats are up for re-election. But two are already decided without any say from voters. Incumbent Ali Muldrow is running unopposed for Seat 4. Even an open seat didn’t prompt a challenge. Nichelle Nichols is the only candidate seeking Seat 5.

The only competition will be for Seat 3, which pits first-time candidates Shepherd Janeway (whose name will appear as Shepherd Joyner on the ballot) and Laura Simkin in a head-to-head matchup.

If the Legislature repealed Madison’s bizarre system for School Board elections, voters would have more say April 5. Voters could pick their three favorite candidates from among four contenders, all of whom would have to face voters as a group.

Besides more competition, changing Madison’s elections would make them less divisive. That’s because all of the candidates could run on their merits, rather than constantly having to compare themselves to one specific opponent. It wouldn’t be “the union-backed candidate” verses the “nonunion-backed candidate.” It wouldn’t be the “progressive” candidate versus the “more progressive candidate.” It wouldn’t be the “cops-in-schools” candidate versus the “cops-out-of-schools” candidate.

Instead, as part of a large field, challengers could focus more on why they’re running and what they hope to accomplish for students, rather than constantly comparing themselves to, if not criticizing, someone else.

Milwaukee elects its school board members to specific seats. But unlike Madison, all but one of its seats are tied to specific parts of the city. That’s another option to consider. But the current Madison School Board is already scattered across the city. So requiring geographic diversity doesn’t appear necessary.

The real problem is competition. Madison needs more people willing to run despite a toxic political climate. As in other communities, some board members here have been shouted down at meetings or even outside their homes in recent years.

Electing board members from among one large field of candidates will help lower the temperature on school debates while empowering voters with greater influence.

Wisconsin State Journal editorial board The views expressed in the editorials are shaped by the board, independent of news coverage decisions elsewhere in the newspaper. STAFF MEMBERS SCOTT MILFRED, Editorial page editor PHIL HANDS, Editorial cartoonist COMMUNITY MEMBERS JANINE GESKE SUSAN SCHMITZ WAYNE STRONG