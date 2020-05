Novel ideas outmaneuver a novel virus

Here’s another ingenious move that led to a safe spring election in Madison without long lines at the polls: Besides encouraging most people to vote from home using absentee ballots, Madison’s clerk recruited laid-off bartenders — who tend to be younger and less susceptible to COVID-19 — to fill in for older poll workers who didn’t feel safe staffing in-person voting stations.

It was a novel workaround that allowed our democracy — which is essential — to proceed without recklessly jeopardizing public health.

Wisconsin and our nation need more good ideas to fight and outmaneuver this disease until better treatment or a vaccine are developed. If you know of a community, business or group that’s figured out an innovative way to get things done, please let us know. We want to share the best ideas with the rest of the state.

Send your examples to wsjopine@madison.com.