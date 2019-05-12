Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FROST THROUGH EARLY MORNING... .LIGHT WINDS AND CLEAR SKIES ARE ALLOWING TEMPERATURES TO FALL INTO THE MIDDLE 30S ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN OVERNIGHT. THESE CONDITIONS WILL ALLOW AREAS OF LATE NIGHT FROST TO DEVELOP. ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A FROST ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * TEMPERATURE...MIDDLE 30S. * IMPACTS...AREAS OF LATE NIGHT FROST MAY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED, SENSITIVE PLANTS AND FLOWERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIDESPREAD FROST IS EXPECTED. SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. &&