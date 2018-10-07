Wisconsin has a shortage of workers, not jobs.
So why would Gov. Scott Walker and a lame-duck session of the Legislature want to subsidize the payroll of a paper company to the tune of $200,000 per job? That’s the same excessive amount of corporate welfare that state leaders are already steering to Foxconn, the flat-screen technology company that’s building a giant plant in Racine County.
At least Foxconn will significantly enhance the state’s technology sector, becoming the Taiwanese company’s first North American manufacturing plant. It will employ thousands and encourage spin-offs and suppliers.
The Kimberly-Clark plant in Winnebago County, in contrast, has made paper products for decades, and people are using less paper in the digital era. A price war and falling birth rate have created weak sales for Kimberly-Clark diapers and other products. So the company announced earlier this year it would close its Fox Crossing plant, costing 500 jobs.
Kimberly-Clark didn’t ask for taxpayer help. But Gov. Walker and some lawmakers want to offer it, anyway, hoping to win more votes in northeastern Wisconsin in the Nov. 6 election.
GOP legislative leaders said the post-election session might also go beyond Kimberly-Clark legislation.
But businesses open and close all the time. It’s not government’s role to prop up factories that can’t make it. And with record low unemployment, those workers who might lose their jobs — never an easy challenge, to be sure — nonetheless face a strong employment market.
Republicans are supposed to be the party that favors a free market. Some regulation and intervention is needed at times. But state government shouldn’t pick winners and losers in the economy.
The governor and some of his GOP colleagues are abandoning those principles by proposing a $100 million state bailout for the Kimberly-Clark plant in Fox Crossing, about 100 miles northeast of Madison. The state would grant Kimberly-Clark the same sweetheart deal that Foxconn got.
But Foxconn was supposed to be a one-time state subsidy to land a technology giant. Walker and the GOP already have essentially exempted manufacturers from paying state income taxes. Now, on top of that, they’re subsidizing 17 percent of the payroll at Foxconn and seeking to do the same at the paper plant.
That’s a bad deal for taxpayers. And where does it stop?
Just as troubling, voting during a lame-duck session of the Legislature will make the politicians less accountable to voters. The post-election vote also shows the governor was wrong to claim earlier this year that special elections this summer were a meaningless waste of taxpayer money. Those elections changed the makeup of the Legislature that will now vote on his Kimberly-Clark splurge.
Candidates should say now — before Nov. 6 — how they intend to vote on this excessive spending bill.